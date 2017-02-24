KC Live! Block to host NAIA Basketball National Championship Student-Athlete Experience Event

Over 1,000 athletes, parents and fans are expected on March 14 in the KC Power & Light District

February 24, 2017

Story by: Chad Waller | NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 650 players from 32 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball teams will be expected March 14, as the NAIA will host the 2017 Student-Athlete Experience Event, also known as the “Tip-Off Event.” In one of the marquee entertainment venues in downtown Kansas City – the KC Live! Block in the Kansas City Power & Light District – participants will be treated to a red-carpet style fan-friendly pep rally on a night leading up to the 2017 Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship.

All parents, fans, alumni and basketball enthusiasts are encouraged to attend with free admission into the KC Live! Block. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. The electric atmosphere will feature a team video montage on the high-definition video board, photo opportunities, music and entertainment for players, coaches and fans alike. There will also be performances by the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders and the KC Chiefs Rumble Drumline.

“Our Men’s Basketball National Championship is part of the fabric of our community. We are thrilled to be returning to the KC Live! Block for the opening player rally,” says NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Director Mike Higgins. “All 650 student athletes attend, so it’s a great way for us to share what makes Kansas City great with the 32 visiting teams, but also for the Kansas City community to come out to meet the players and coaches.”

Admission is free into the KC Live! Block, but tickets are on sale for the dinner. For dinner tickets to the Student-Athlete Experience Event, call the NAIA at 816-595-8142.

The second annual event will showcase the NAIA’s best athletes who will compete for seven-straight days on the court. The men’s championship single-elimination tournament is held for the 72nd time in Kansas City and played at Municipal Auditorium (80th overall event) from March 15-21.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the NAIA’s Student-Athlete Experience event and offer the NAIA players and fans an opportunity to participate in the incredible fan experience KC Live! has become known for nationally,” said Nick Benjamin, Executive Director of the Kansas City Power & Light District. “KC Live! cultivates a fun and electric environment for fans to rally behind their team and enjoy a fan experience unique to Kansas City.”

All-Tournament tickets and General Admission day tickets are available for purchase. The 32-team bracket will be announced on NAIA.org on Wednesday, March 8.

Men’s Championship Ticket prices | CLICK HERE or call the NAIA National Office at 816-595-8142



General Admission:

• Free (kids ages 5 and under)

• $5 students (ages 6 – 18) per day

• $5 college students with college ID (19+) per day

• $15 adults per day

• $75 All-Tournament (31 games)



Reserved Seating:

• $10 students (6-21) per day

• $25 adults per day

• $45 courtside VIP per day*

• $100 All-Tournament (31 games):

• $300 courtside VIP All-Tournament (31 games)*

*Courtside: sit down on the court, across from the teams on the west side. A VIP pass gets you into the courtside VIP area for lunch and dinner.

The Power & Light District, located one block away from the NAIA headquarters, hosts nine million visitors each year. The KC Live! Block, located inside the Power & Light District, is one city block made up of two levels of 14 entertainment venues and 25,000 square feet of covered outdoor space. The space is heated from the ceiling and has multiple portable heaters stationed throughout. There are three video boards behind a five-foot raised stage. The District hosts hundreds of watch parties, concerts and events inside the KC Live! Block each year. Team watch parties and fan fests have garnered national acclaim and media coverage from ESPN, MLB Network, CNN, MSN and more network shows. Artists such as Foster the People, Billy Currington, Blake Shelton, War, Little Big Town, Survivor, Grouplove, Tech N9ne and more, have performed on the KC Live! Block Stage over the years. For more information on the Power & Light District, click HERE.