2017 Indoor Track & Field National Championship Qualifiers Announced

Over 140 men's and women's programs will be in attendance in Johnson City, Tenn.

February 24, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The official qualifiers for the 201 NAIA Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field National Championships have been announced by the national office on Friday. The 52nd annual men's and 37th annual women's events will take place March 2 - 4 in Johnson City, Tenn.

The championships begin on March 2 with the women's pentathlon at 1 p.m. EST and the men's heptathlon at 1:30 p.m. Last year, the Indiana Tech men earned its third-straight national championship title and the Wayland Baptist (Texas) women won its first national championship since 2009.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA’s official video streaming company, will be broadcasting all sessions of the national championships. Packages can be purchased for $14.95. For more information, click here.

For the schedule of events, click here

Men's Qualifiers - by School | click here

Men's Qualifiers - by Event | click here

Women's Qualifiers - by School | click here

Women's Qualifiers - by Event | click here