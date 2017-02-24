2017 Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship Qualifiers

Event to include 27 programs in Columbus, Ga.

February 24, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The 2017 Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships qualifiers have been released, the national office announced Friday. With the National Championship red banner up for grabs, 27 schools will compete for four days (March 1 – 4) to see who will take home the titles. For the second-straight year, the national championship will be held at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

Competition will begin at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, March 1 with the 800-yard freestyle relay in a timed field. The National Championships continue throughout the week, with the preliminaries beginning each morning at 9 a.m. EST and finals commencing each evening at 5 p.m. EST.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA’s official video streaming company, will be broadcasting all events of the national championships. Packages can be purchased for $9.95. For more information, click here.

For schedule of events and list of qualifiers, click here.