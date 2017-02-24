Taylor (Ind.) Announces Plans to Add Lacrosse

The men's team scheduled to play varsity contests in 2019 with the women's team to follow in 2020

February 24, 2017

By Seth Mikel, Taylor (Ind.) Assistant AD for CommunicationsTaylor University has announced plans to begin men’s and women’s varsity lacrosse programs, increasing the number of intercollegiate programs offered to student-athletes at TU to 20.

“We are excited about bringing men’s and women’s lacrosse from a club sport level to a varsity sport,” stated Vice President for Student Development Skip Trudeau. “As clubs they have been a great addition to our campus and taking them to the varsity level is the next logical step.”

The men’s lacrosse program will continue as a club sport until it begins playing official varsity contests during the spring of 2019 and the women’s lacrosse team will begin playing competitively the following season in 2020.

“Taylor Lacrosse has a strong history at the club level and we are excited to take the next step to welcome them into our intercollegiate athletics department,” said first-year Athletics Director Kyle Gould. “Everything will be in place for them to recruit quality student-athletes who are committed to attending Taylor University.”

Taylor currently offers 18 varsity athletics programs, with women’s golf being the most recently added sport after its start in the 2012-2013 season. In all four years since the addition of women’s golf, each of Taylor’s 18 teams have posted a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, helping TU rank among the NAIA’s elite with 18 Scholar-Teams each year.

TU will begin the search for its first men’s lacrosse head coach immediately, with the goal of having the successful candidate in place during the summer of 2017. The search for a women’s lacrosse coach will begin in the spring of 2018.

“We will begin the incredibly important process of finding the right leader for the men’s program immediately and look forward to finding the same type of leader for the women’s program the following year,” stated Gould.

Taylor will seek associate membership for its lacrosse programs within one-of-three NAIA leagues that currently sponsor the rapidly growing sport.