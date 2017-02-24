NAIA Wrestling National Championships Preliminary Brackets Announced

Championships open action Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CST

February 24, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Preliminary Brackets – PDF) Preliminary brackets for the 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championships, presented by USA Wrestling-Kansas have been released, the national office announced Friday. Session I action inside the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kan., begins March 3 at 10 a.m. CST.

The 60th annual event consists of four sessions, concluding Saturday with the championship finals at 7 p.m.

Preliminary brackets are subject to change and are not considered official until the conclusion of team registration on Thursday, March 2. Official brackets will be released on NAIA.org Thursday night following the conclusion of the on-site NAIA-Wrestling Coaches Association Bracketing Committee meeting.

