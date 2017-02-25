2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance Qualifier Recap

NAIA Cheer and Dance teams face off in qualifying competition this weekend.

February 25, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANASAS CITY, Mo. -- The first-ever NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championship Qualifier Competition took place on Friday and Saturday at four hosts sites at NAIA campuses. Each event consisted of cheer and dance prelims, followed by finals.

At the Baker (Kan.) qualifying competition in Baldwin City, Kan., Midland (Neb.) dance earned a first-place finish and an automatic berth to the National Championship in Oklahoma City, Okla. with a score of 89.9. In cheer, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) grabbed a first-place finish and an automatic berth to the National Championship with a score of 73.4.

At the Siena Heights (Mich.) qualifying competition in Adrian, Mich., Aquinas (Mich.) dance earned a first-place finish and an automatic berth to the National Championship with a score of 84.7. In cheer, Davenport (Mich.) finished with a first-place finish and an automatic berth to the National Championship with a score of 95.2.

At the Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) qualifying competition in Belleville Ill., Grand View (Iowa) dance was the champion with a score of 90.3 and will head to Oklahoma City. In cheer, Missouri Valley earned a first-place finish and an automatic berth to the National Championship with a score of 85.9.

At the St. Gregory (Okla.) qualifying completion in Shawnee, Okla., Oklahoma City swept the cheer and dance competition with a first-place finish in both events and an automatic berth to the National Championship. The Stars scored a 91.5 in cheer and 84.3 in dance.

There are 44 institutions that competed for eight qualifying group champions (four dance, four cheer). There will be 24 teams (12 dance, 12 cheer) that will make their way to the National Championship hosted by the Oklahoma City Stars in Oklahoma City, Okla., March 10-11. The top scoring team out of each qualifying group tournament, along with the next overall highest scoring teams in each sport, advance to the 2017 NAIA National Championships. The final list of all qualifiers will be available via a live video show on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. CST on NAIA.org.

The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in this sport. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years,

