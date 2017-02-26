2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance National Championships Qualifiers Announced

Eight automatic berths and sixteen at-large bids will travel to Oklahoma City, Okla.

February 26, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

Selection Show: https://youtu.be/627AfqDKc_k



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eight qualifying group champions (four dance, four cheer) and sixteen at-large bids (8 dance, 8 cheer) will make their way to Oklahoma City, Okla., March 10 - 11 for the 2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance National Championship, the national office announced Sunday. Over the weekend in four qualifying group events, 44 teams faced off for the chance to make it to the national championship.

The 2017 event is hosted by Oklahoma City (Okla.) and will take place at the Abe Lemons Arena. Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. CST on March 10 with the cheer routines to start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these two sports. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years.



2017 Competitive Cheer National Championship Qualifiers

Teams listed alphabetically



Teams Qualification

Bethel (Kan.) At – Large Bid Concordia (Mich.) At – Large Bid Davenport (Mich.) Northeast Qualifier Champion Indiana Wesleyan At – Large Bid Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) At – Large Bid Lourdes (Ohio) At – Large Bid MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Northwest Qualifier Champion Missouri Valley Southeast Qualifier Champion Oklahoma City Southwest Qualifier Champion St. Ambrose (Iowa) At – Large Bid Saint Francis (Ind.) At – Large Bid St. Gregory's (Okla.) At – Large Bid

2017 Competitive Dance National Championship Qualifiers

Teams listed alphabetically



Teams Qualification

Aquinas (Mich.) Northeast Qualifier Champion Baker (Kan.) At – Large Bid Central Methodist (Mo.) At – Large Bid Grand View (Iowa) Southeast Qualifier Champion Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) At – Large Bid Midland (Neb.) Northwest Qualifier Champion Missouri Baptist At – Large Bid Morningside (Iowa) At – Large Bid Oklahoma City Southwest Qualifier Champion Siena Heights (Mich.) At – Large Bid St. Ambrose (Iowa) At – Large Bid Stephens (Mo.) At – Large Bid

