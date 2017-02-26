Print RSS

2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance National Championships Qualifiers Announced

Eight automatic berths and sixteen at-large bids will travel to Oklahoma City, Okla.
February 26, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

Selection Show:  https://youtu.be/627AfqDKc_k

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eight qualifying group champions (four dance, four cheer) and sixteen at-large bids (8 dance, 8 cheer) will make their way to Oklahoma City, Okla., March 10 - 11 for the 2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance National Championship, the national office announced Sunday. Over the weekend in four qualifying group events, 44 teams faced off for the chance to make it to the national championship.

The 2017 event is hosted by Oklahoma City (Okla.) and will take place at the Abe Lemons Arena. Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. CST on March 10 with the cheer routines to start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these two sports. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years.

2017 Competitive Cheer National Championship Qualifiers
Teams listed alphabetically 

Teams                                   Qualification

Bethel (Kan.) At – Large Bid
Concordia (Mich.) At – Large Bid
Davenport (Mich.) Northeast Qualifier Champion
Indiana Wesleyan At – Large Bid
Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) At – Large Bid
Lourdes (Ohio) At – Large Bid
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Northwest Qualifier Champion
Missouri Valley Southeast Qualifier Champion
Oklahoma City Southwest Qualifier Champion
St. Ambrose (Iowa) At – Large Bid
Saint Francis (Ind.) At – Large Bid
St. Gregory's (Okla.) At – Large Bid

2017 Competitive Dance National Championship Qualifiers
Teams listed alphabetically

Teams                              Qualification

Aquinas (Mich.) Northeast Qualifier Champion
Baker (Kan.) At – Large Bid
Central Methodist (Mo.) At – Large Bid
Grand View (Iowa) Southeast Qualifier Champion
Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) At – Large Bid
Midland (Neb.) Northwest Qualifier Champion
Missouri Baptist At – Large Bid
Morningside (Iowa) At – Large Bid
Oklahoma City Southwest Qualifier Champion
Siena Heights (Mich.) At – Large Bid
St. Ambrose (Iowa) At – Large Bid
Stephens (Mo.) At – Large Bid

Competitive Cheer & Dance Student-Athletes:

Beginning with the Fall 2015 term, all first-time NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance student-athletes will need to have an “Eligible” decision from the NAIA Eligibility Center before participating in competition.

The Eligibility Center is already accepting and completing Early Decisions for qualified students.

Do you need to register at PlayNAIA.org? The answer is “yes” if:

• You are currently in high school

• You do not currently attend an NAIA college or university, regardless of participation in Competitive Cheer and Dance

• You attend an NAIA college or university but have NOT previously competed in Competitive Cheer and Dance

• You have previously participated in Competitive Cheer and Dance at an NAIA school but did NOT receive an eligibility certification from your school.