2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance National Championships Qualifiers Announced
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
Selection Show: https://youtu.be/627AfqDKc_k
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eight qualifying group champions (four dance, four cheer) and sixteen at-large bids (8 dance, 8 cheer) will make their way to Oklahoma City, Okla., March 10 - 11 for the 2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance National Championship, the national office announced Sunday. Over the weekend in four qualifying group events, 44 teams faced off for the chance to make it to the national championship.
The 2017 event is hosted by Oklahoma City (Okla.) and will take place at the Abe Lemons Arena. Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. CST on March 10 with the cheer routines to start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.
The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these two sports. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years.
2017 Competitive Cheer National Championship Qualifiers
Teams listed alphabetically
Teams Qualification
|Bethel (Kan.)
|At – Large Bid
|Concordia (Mich.)
|At – Large Bid
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Northeast Qualifier Champion
|Indiana Wesleyan
|At – Large Bid
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|At – Large Bid
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|At – Large Bid
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Northwest Qualifier Champion
|Missouri Valley
|Southeast Qualifier Champion
|Oklahoma City
|Southwest Qualifier Champion
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|At – Large Bid
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|At – Large Bid
|St. Gregory's (Okla.)
|At – Large Bid
2017 Competitive Dance National Championship Qualifiers
Teams listed alphabetically
Teams Qualification
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Northeast Qualifier Champion
|Baker (Kan.)
|At – Large Bid
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|At – Large Bid
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Southeast Qualifier Champion
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|At – Large Bid
|Midland (Neb.)
|Northwest Qualifier Champion
|Missouri Baptist
|At – Large Bid
|Morningside (Iowa)
|At – Large Bid
|Oklahoma City
|Southwest Qualifier Champion
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|At – Large Bid
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|At – Large Bid
|Stephens (Mo.)
|At – Large Bid
