2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Feb. 28)

Boasting a 10-0 mark, Grizzlies remain at No. 1

February 28, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight installment of the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett are the No. 1 team. Holding a 10-0 record so far this season, the Grizzlies captured all 13 first-place votes to seal another week in the top spot. The third regular-season edition will be released Tuesday, March 14.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):

• Boasting an unblemished record at 10-0, Georgia Gwinnett remains the No. 1 team in the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the sixth-straight edition with all 13 first-place votes and 343 total points. The Grizzlies, who won the red banner in last season’s national championship, have defeated four NCAA Division II squads this season, including No. 26-ranked West Alabama, 6-1.

• Georgia Gwinnett is off to its best start in program history with its 10-0 mark. Last season, the Grizzlies earned their second title and are looking to add another this year. They seem to be right on track to do that,as they have won five-straight matches in shutouts, including four wins over ranked NAIA opponents and a 9-0 victory against NCAA Division II Dallas Baptist (Texas).

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), last season’s national runner-up, holds steady at No. 2 for a fourth-straight poll. With a 4-3 record, the Blue Raiders remain right behind Georgia Gwinnett for another week after earning 332 total points. Since the previous ranking, the Blue Raiders have lost three close matches to NCAA programs, but earned a 9-0 win over then-No. 9 Brenau (Ga.). The next month for Lindsey Wilson will see nine contests against ranked opponents.

• The rest of the top five includes No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remaining in place, while Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) moves up one to No. 4, and No. 5 Keiser (Fla.) rounds out the top tier after jumping forward four spots.

• No newcomers are welcomed to the poll this edition.

• Five programs saw positive movement with No. 8 Mobile (Ala.) leading the way after it soared a poll-high eight places. No. 4 Cardinal Stritch, No. 5 Keiser, No. 14 Xavier (La.) and No. 23 Marian (Ind.) all made forward improvement from their previous rankings.

• Falling eight spots and highlighting the backwards movement is No. 16 Middle Georgia State. Six other programs also slid back, but remain in the Top 25.

• Twelve teams remained without movement from the preseason, including the top three which all stayed put.

• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Southern States Athletic Conference.

• Former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 18, while Brenau is third with 12.

• Brenau also holds the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 98.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st place votes) WON LOST FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (13) 10 0 343 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4 3 332 3 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 6 3 321 4 5 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 1 0 302 5 9 Keiser (Fla.) 7 4 290 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 2 2 286 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 15 2 269 8 16 Mobile (Ala.) 9 0 264 9 4 Brenau (Ga.) 3 8 245 10 10 Davenport (Mich.) 1 1 238 11 11 Northwestern Ohio 4 3 230 12 12 William Carey (Miss.) 3 1 219 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 4 0 212 14 19 Xavier (La.) 3 5 210 15 14 LSU Alexandria (La.) 0 0 185 16 8 Middle Georgia State 2 4 179 17 15 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 0 0 171 18 17 Arizona Christian 8 4 158 19 18 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0 3 156 20 20 McPherson (Kan.) 1 1 125 21 21 Reinhardt (Ga.) 1 0 120 22 22 St. Thomas (Fla.) 2 5 103 23 24 Marian (Ind.) 9 3 94 24 23 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 2 7 93 25 25 Cumberlands (Ky.) 3 2 89

Dropped from the Top 25: None



Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 48; SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 40; Missouri Valley 32; Westmont (Calif.) 26; Southwestern (Kan.) 24; Southeastern (Fla.) 19; Tennessee Wesleyan 5; Texas Wesleyan 5; Morningside (Iowa) 5; Dalton State (Ga.) 4; Baker (Kan.) 4; Asbury (Ky.) 3; Huntington (Ind.) 3



^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1