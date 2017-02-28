2017 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2 (Feb. 28)
February 28, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 21st-straight poll, Georgia Gwinnett maintains hold of the No. 1 spot in the latest NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Gathering all first-place votes and earning 312 total points, the Grizzlies extend their streak as the top program in the NAIA. The third regular season poll will be released Tuesday, March 14.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):
• Now at 1,014-straight days as the No. 1 team in NAIA Men’s Tennis, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett have held the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for 21-straight polls. Last season, the Grizzlies won their third-straight national title.
• Currently boasting a 10-0 record on the year, the Grizzlies have been dominate so far this season. Georgia Gwinnett has defeated three ranked NAIA opponents this year, while also going undefeated outside of the league with victories over NCAA Division I The Citadel (S.C.), and Division II USC Aiken (S.C.), Lander (S.C.), West Alabama, Tusculum (Tenn.) and Division III foe Emory (Ga.), which was ranked No. 2 at that point.
• After winning its way to the championship match last season, Xavier (La.) remains at the No. 2 spot in this edition. With 302 total points, the Gold Rush maintain their stay at the heels of the Grizzlies for another poll. Last season’s championship appearance was the first-ever Xavier program to make it to a title match in any sport. Xavier is currently sitting at 5-2 on the new season.
• The rest of the top five saw no change as No. 3 Keiser (Fla.), No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 5 Northwestern Ohio all remained in place.
• In this installment, nine squads advance positively in the ratings with No. 11 Mobile (Ala.) leading the way with an eight-place jump from its previous ranking. No. 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) moved forward two places, with seven programs making a one-ranking move forward.
• No. 23 Warner (Fla.) suffered the hardest fall backwards as it dropped eight places. Five other programs also saw their prior ranking fall, but still remain in the Top 25.
• Eight programs remained motionless from their previous ratings.
• Biola (Calif.) was the lone team to fall out of the rankings this installment.
• One newcomer is welcomed to the poll, as No. 18 St. Thomas (Fla.) enters holding a 2-5 record. This is the first ranking St. Thomas has held since the 2013 season when it came in at No. 24.
• Ten conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs in both the Southern States Athletic Conference and Golden State Athletic Conference.
• No. 25 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) has been ranked 125 times throughout 18 seasons, former-member Auburn Montgomery is second with 121 rankings and Webber International (Fla.) in third with 103.
• Georgia Gwinnett (2015, 16), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07) Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.
• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rankings (29), while Azusa Pacific (Calif.) and Fresno Pacific (Calif.) are second with 23 each.
Poll Methodology:
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Poll - No. 2 (Feb. 28)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL
|Record
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett (12)
|10-0
|312
|2
|2
|Xavier (La.)
|5-2
|302
|3
|3
|Keiser (Fla.)
|6-3
|291
|4
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|4-4
|284
|5
|5
|Northwestern Ohio
|6-0
|270
|6
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|6-1
|264
|7
|8
|Arizona Christian
|8-4
|248
|8
|9
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|1-0
|239
|9
|11
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|3-0
|222
|10
|10
|Westmont (Calif.)
|3-2
|218
|11
|19
|Mobile (Ala.)
|10-0
|213
|12
|13
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|2-2
|190
|T13
|6
|Coastal Georgia
|1-4
|181
|T13
|14
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|1-0
|181
|15
|16
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|1-2
|178
|16
|16
|William Woods (Mo.)
|2-0
|164
|17
|12
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|3-3
|157
|18
|NR
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|2-5
|133
|19
|18
|McPherson (Kan.)
|1-2
|124
|20
|20
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|1-1
|115
|21
|22
|Middle Georgia State
|2-4
|113
|22
|21
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|3-0
|110
|23
|15
|Warner (Fla.)
|2-2
|86
|24
|23
|Bethany (Kan.)
|2-1
|83
|25
|25
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|1-5
|74
Dropped from the Top 25: Biola (Calif.) (24)
Receiving Votes: Biola (Calif.) 54; Asbury (Ky.) 41; Marian (Ind.) 29; Loyola (La.) 18; Cornerstone (Mich.) 17; Missouri Valley 15; Cumberlands (Ky.) 9; Southeastern (Fla.) 6; Huntington (Ind.) 4; Hastings (Neb.) 3
^ Ranking based off 2017 Poll No. 1