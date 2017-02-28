Print RSS

2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance All-Americans Announced for First Time in History

Sports wrap up first official season of championship competition
February 28, 2017
By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Tuesday the 2017 Competitive Cheer & Dance (CCD) All-America teams. To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a try-out. Officials judge the athletes during the try-out and All-Americans are determined by the judges’ scores. The CCD Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes.

The All-America teams are designated by “All-America” and “Honorable Mention” status. This is the first-ever championship season for the sports of Competitive Cheer & Dance.

Overall, 14 different institutions – nine in Competitive Cheer and five in Competitive Dance – earned All-America status. The following programs earned Honorable Mention status: Aquinas (Mich.), Central Methodist (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), Hastings (Neb.), Midland (Neb.), Morningside (Iowa), Point Park (Pa.) and St. Ambrose (Iowa).

Oklahoma City led all institutions with eight combined All-America individual honors. Baker (Kan.) was second with four athletes tabbed as All-Americans. Three other squads – Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Midland and Saint Francis (Ind.) – each bring home three All-America individual accolades.

The 2017 NAIA National Championships are hosted by Oklahoma City University and will take place at the Abe Lemons Arena from March 10-11. Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. CST on March 10 with the cheer routines to start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.

The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these two sports. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years.

For more information on the championships, click HERE.

2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance All-America Teams

Competitive Cheer    
Name School Honor
Kim Dade Concordia (Mich.) All-American
Ryan Baker Concordia (Mich.) All-American
Jessica Richmond Davenport (Mich.) All-American
Quinisa Grant Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) All-American
Benjamin Sonnenberg Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) All-American
Noelle Miller Lourdes (Mich.) All-American
Yuta Kajisa Martin Methodist (Tenn.) All-American
Jessie Horton Martin Methodist (Tenn.) All-American
Keye Matthews Martin Methodist (Tenn.) All-American
Melanie Kiser Morningside (Iowa) All-American
Kayla Inlay Morningside (Iowa) All-American
Alyson Gerde Oklahoma City All-American
Maggie Hirsekorn Oklahoma City All-American
Shelbi Crawford Oklahoma City All-American
Haley Hill Oklahoma City All-American
Taylor Glaspie Oklahoma City All-American
Broderick McQuarters Oklahoma City All-American
Kortney Ouellette Siena Heights (Mich.) All-American
Kaitlyn Coffee Saint Francis (Ind.) All-American
Brian Trahin Saint Francis (Ind.) All-American
Carrie Ferguson Saint Francis (Ind.) All-American
Emily Studt St. Ambrose (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Alyssa Papan St. Ambrose (Iowa) Honorable Mention
     
Competitive Dance    
Name School Honor
Ali Alderman Aquinas (Mich.) All-American
Lucy Dinsmore Aquinas (Mich.) Honorable Mention
Mariah Fulton Aquinas (Mich.) Honorable Mention
Kassidy Boldt Aquinas (Mich.) All-American
Alyssa Monson Baker (Kan.) All-American
McKenzie Kula Baker (Kan.) All-American
Allie Howland Baker (Kan.) All-American
Alison Prather Baker (Kan.) All-American
Savanna Nault Central Methodist (Mo.) Honorable Mention
Katherine Dempsey Central Methodist (Mo.) Honorable Mention
Brittany Carlson Grand View (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Kelsey Walker Grand View (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Marissa Signor Grand View (Iowa) All-American
Jessica Pottridge Grand View (Iowa) All-American
Tessa Pendergast Hastings (Neb.) Honorable Mention
Devon Wetteland Hastings (Neb.) Honorable Mention
Logan Deahn Midland (Neb.) All-American
Deven Muhammad Midland (Neb.) All-American
Rachael Lehr Midland (Neb.) All-American
Ty Hecker Midland (Neb.) Honorable Mention
Mikenah Rieken Midland (Neb.) Honorable Mention
Kayla Inlay Morningside (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Jenna Winkler Morningside (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Miranda Shipley Morningside (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Makenzi Fox Oklahoma City All-American
Lauren Kysela Oklahoma City All-American
Emily Kirsch Point Park (Pa.) All-American
Darian Leighty Point Park (Pa.) Honorable Mention
Deanna Harris Point Park (Pa.) Honorable Mention
Anna Pranckus St. Ambrose (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Kaci Greenleaf St. Ambrose (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Hailey Broer St. Ambrose (Iowa) Honorable Mention
Samantha O'Malley St. Ambrose (Iowa) Honorable Mention