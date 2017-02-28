2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance All-Americans Announced for First Time in History
By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Tuesday the 2017 Competitive Cheer & Dance (CCD) All-America teams. To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a try-out. Officials judge the athletes during the try-out and All-Americans are determined by the judges’ scores. The CCD Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes.
The All-America teams are designated by “All-America” and “Honorable Mention” status. This is the first-ever championship season for the sports of Competitive Cheer & Dance.
Overall, 14 different institutions – nine in Competitive Cheer and five in Competitive Dance – earned All-America status. The following programs earned Honorable Mention status: Aquinas (Mich.), Central Methodist (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), Hastings (Neb.), Midland (Neb.), Morningside (Iowa), Point Park (Pa.) and St. Ambrose (Iowa).
Oklahoma City led all institutions with eight combined All-America individual honors. Baker (Kan.) was second with four athletes tabbed as All-Americans. Three other squads – Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Midland and Saint Francis (Ind.) – each bring home three All-America individual accolades.
The 2017 NAIA National Championships are hosted by Oklahoma City University and will take place at the Abe Lemons Arena from March 10-11. Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. CST on March 10 with the cheer routines to start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.
The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these two sports. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years.
For more information on the championships, click HERE.
2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance All-America Teams
|Competitive Cheer
|Name
|School
|Honor
|Kim Dade
|Concordia (Mich.)
|All-American
|Ryan Baker
|Concordia (Mich.)
|All-American
|Jessica Richmond
|Davenport (Mich.)
|All-American
|Quinisa Grant
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|All-American
|Benjamin Sonnenberg
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|All-American
|Noelle Miller
|Lourdes (Mich.)
|All-American
|Yuta Kajisa
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|All-American
|Jessie Horton
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|All-American
|Keye Matthews
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|All-American
|Melanie Kiser
|Morningside (Iowa)
|All-American
|Kayla Inlay
|Morningside (Iowa)
|All-American
|Alyson Gerde
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Maggie Hirsekorn
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Shelbi Crawford
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Haley Hill
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Taylor Glaspie
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Broderick McQuarters
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Kortney Ouellette
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|All-American
|Kaitlyn Coffee
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|All-American
|Brian Trahin
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|All-American
|Carrie Ferguson
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|All-American
|Emily Studt
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Alyssa Papan
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Competitive Dance
|Name
|School
|Honor
|Ali Alderman
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|All-American
|Lucy Dinsmore
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Honorable Mention
|Mariah Fulton
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Honorable Mention
|Kassidy Boldt
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|All-American
|Alyssa Monson
|Baker (Kan.)
|All-American
|McKenzie Kula
|Baker (Kan.)
|All-American
|Allie Howland
|Baker (Kan.)
|All-American
|Alison Prather
|Baker (Kan.)
|All-American
|Savanna Nault
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Honorable Mention
|Katherine Dempsey
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Honorable Mention
|Brittany Carlson
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Kelsey Walker
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Marissa Signor
|Grand View (Iowa)
|All-American
|Jessica Pottridge
|Grand View (Iowa)
|All-American
|Tessa Pendergast
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Honorable Mention
|Devon Wetteland
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Honorable Mention
|Logan Deahn
|Midland (Neb.)
|All-American
|Deven Muhammad
|Midland (Neb.)
|All-American
|Rachael Lehr
|Midland (Neb.)
|All-American
|Ty Hecker
|Midland (Neb.)
|Honorable Mention
|Mikenah Rieken
|Midland (Neb.)
|Honorable Mention
|Kayla Inlay
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Jenna Winkler
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Miranda Shipley
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Makenzi Fox
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Lauren Kysela
|Oklahoma City
|All-American
|Emily Kirsch
|Point Park (Pa.)
|All-American
|Darian Leighty
|Point Park (Pa.)
|Honorable Mention
|Deanna Harris
|Point Park (Pa.)
|Honorable Mention
|Anna Pranckus
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Kaci Greenleaf
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Hailey Broer
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention
|Samantha O'Malley
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Honorable Mention