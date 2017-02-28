2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance All-Americans Announced for First Time in History

Sports wrap up first official season of championship competition

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Tuesday the 2017 Competitive Cheer & Dance (CCD) All-America teams. To achieve NAIA All-America or Honorable Mention status, student-athletes participate in a try-out. Officials judge the athletes during the try-out and All-Americans are determined by the judges’ scores. The CCD Coaches Association officers then confirm the list of scores and athletes.

The All-America teams are designated by “All-America” and “Honorable Mention” status. This is the first-ever championship season for the sports of Competitive Cheer & Dance.

Overall, 14 different institutions – nine in Competitive Cheer and five in Competitive Dance – earned All-America status. The following programs earned Honorable Mention status: Aquinas (Mich.), Central Methodist (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), Hastings (Neb.), Midland (Neb.), Morningside (Iowa), Point Park (Pa.) and St. Ambrose (Iowa).

Oklahoma City led all institutions with eight combined All-America individual honors. Baker (Kan.) was second with four athletes tabbed as All-Americans. Three other squads – Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Midland and Saint Francis (Ind.) – each bring home three All-America individual accolades.

The 2017 NAIA National Championships are hosted by Oklahoma City University and will take place at the Abe Lemons Arena from March 10-11. Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. CST on March 10 with the cheer routines to start at 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s activities will commence at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for 2:25 p.m.



The 2017 season marks the first year the sport will conduct a NAIA National Championship. The NAIA is the only collegiate athletics association to offer a national championship in these two sports. Competitive Cheer and Dance is the first to earn national championship status within the NAIA in a span of 22 years.

For more information on the championships, click HERE.

2017 NAIA Competitive Cheer & Dance All-America Teams