2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll 1 - (Feb. 28)

Missouri Valley claims top spot in the first regular-season poll

February 28, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics and Communications Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley claims the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season edition of the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings gathered five first-place votes and 66 total points to capture the first No. 1 spot of the regular season.

Top 10 Highlights:

The Vikings of Missouri Valley remain No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll after claiming the top spot in the preseason poll.

The Vikings opened their season against NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.) on Feb. 4, when Missouri Valley fell 12-11. The Vikings next contest is on March 3 against Asbury (Ky.).

Lourdes (Ohio) comes in at No. 2 in the first regular season poll. The Gray Wolves earned the remaining first-place vote in the poll and 62 points.

Lourdes opens the 2017 season against the USCAA Cleary (Mich.) Cougars on March 1.

Rounding out the top-five is Missouri Baptist coming in at No. 3 with 57 points, Reinhardt (Ga.) at No. 4 with 56 points and Siena Heights (Mich.) at No. 5 with 50 points.

There is one new team that entered the Top 10 this edition – Keiser (Fla.).

The Association of Independent Institutions and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference lead all conferences with three programs each.

Men’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.

Poll Methodology:

The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Regular Season Top 10 Poll 1 – Feb. 28

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st place votes) 2017 Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (5) 0-1 66 2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) (1) 0-0 62 3 3 Missouri Baptist 2-0 57 4 4 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-0 56 5 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 0-0 50 6 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-0 42 7 6 Ottawa (Kan.) 1-2 41 8 RV SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4-0 38 9 7 Indiana Tech 0-1 35 10 NR Keiser (Fla.) 2-0 31

Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.)

Receiving Votes: Saint Mary (Kan.) 28; Aquinas (Mich.) 24; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17; Tennessee Wesleyan 13; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 5; Benedictine (Kan.) 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (Jan. 28)