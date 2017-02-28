Print RSS

2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll 1 - (Feb. 28)

Missouri Valley claims top spot in the first regular-season poll
February 28, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics and Communications Media Intern      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley claims the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season edition of the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings gathered five first-place votes and 66 total points to capture the first No. 1 spot of the regular season.

Top 10 Highlights:

  • The Vikings of Missouri Valley remain No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll after claiming the top spot in the preseason poll.
  • The Vikings opened their season against NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.) on Feb. 4, when Missouri Valley fell 12-11. The Vikings next contest is on March 3 against Asbury (Ky.).
  • Lourdes (Ohio) comes in at No. 2 in the first regular season poll. The Gray Wolves earned the remaining first-place vote in the poll and 62 points.
  • Lourdes opens the 2017 season against the USCAA Cleary (Mich.) Cougars on March 1.
  • Rounding out the top-five is Missouri Baptist coming in at No. 3 with 57 points, Reinhardt (Ga.) at No. 4 with 56 points and Siena Heights (Mich.) at No. 5 with 50 points.
  • There is one new team that entered the Top 10 this edition – Keiser (Fla.).
  • The Association of Independent Institutions and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference lead all conferences with three programs each. 
  • Men’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.   

Poll Methodology:

  • The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
  • Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Regular Season Top 10 Poll 1 – Feb. 28

RANK

LAST WEEK^

SCHOOL (1st place votes)

2017

Record

Total Points
1 1 Missouri Valley (5) 0-1 66
2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) (1) 0-0 62
3 3 Missouri Baptist 2-0 57
4 4 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-0 56
5 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 0-0 50
6 8 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-0 42
7 6 Ottawa (Kan.) 1-2 41
8 RV SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 4-0 38
9 7 Indiana Tech 0-1 35
10 NR Keiser (Fla.) 2-0 31

Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.)

Receiving Votes: Saint Mary (Kan.) 28; Aquinas (Mich.) 24; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17; Tennessee Wesleyan 13; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 5; Benedictine (Kan.) 3

 ^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (Jan. 28)