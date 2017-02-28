2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll 1 - (Feb. 28)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics and Communications Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley claims the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season edition of the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings gathered five first-place votes and 66 total points to capture the first No. 1 spot of the regular season.
Top 10 Highlights:
- The Vikings of Missouri Valley remain No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll after claiming the top spot in the preseason poll.
- The Vikings opened their season against NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.) on Feb. 4, when Missouri Valley fell 12-11. The Vikings next contest is on March 3 against Asbury (Ky.).
- Lourdes (Ohio) comes in at No. 2 in the first regular season poll. The Gray Wolves earned the remaining first-place vote in the poll and 62 points.
- Lourdes opens the 2017 season against the USCAA Cleary (Mich.) Cougars on March 1.
- Rounding out the top-five is Missouri Baptist coming in at No. 3 with 57 points, Reinhardt (Ga.) at No. 4 with 56 points and Siena Heights (Mich.) at No. 5 with 50 points.
- There is one new team that entered the Top 10 this edition – Keiser (Fla.).
- The Association of Independent Institutions and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference lead all conferences with three programs each.
- Men’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.
Poll Methodology:
- The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
- Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Regular Season Top 10 Poll 1 – Feb. 28
|
RANK
|
LAST WEEK^
|
SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|
2017
Record
|
Total Points
|1
|1
|Missouri Valley (5)
|0-1
|66
|2
|2
|Lourdes (Ohio) (1)
|0-0
|62
|3
|3
|Missouri Baptist
|2-0
|57
|4
|4
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|2-0
|56
|5
|5
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|0-0
|50
|6
|8
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|2-0
|42
|7
|6
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|1-2
|41
|8
|RV
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|4-0
|38
|9
|7
|Indiana Tech
|0-1
|35
|10
|NR
|Keiser (Fla.)
|2-0
|31
Dropped from the Top 10: Saint Mary (Kan.)
Receiving Votes: Saint Mary (Kan.) 28; Aquinas (Mich.) 24; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 17; Tennessee Wesleyan 13; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 5; Benedictine (Kan.) 3
^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll (Jan. 28)