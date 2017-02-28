NAIA DI Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll — No. 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) once again holds a familiar perch, as the Lions own the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the sixth-straight edition, the national office announced Tuesday. Freed-Hardeman was the unanimous pick, gathering all 10 first-place votes and 250 points. The final regular-season installment is scheduled to release Wednesday, March 8.
Official qualifiers and bracket for the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship will be announced via a video selection show at 5 p.m. CST on March 8. Additionally, information will be posted on www.NAIA.org.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999-2000)
• Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) holds the No. 1 ranking for the sixth-consecutive poll and 24th time in program history this week. The Lions trail only former member Union (Tenn.) (53), Oklahoma City (49) and Vanguard (Calif.) (41) for the most No. 1 rankings since the start of the 1999-2000 season.
• The Lions claimed a spot in the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championships, presented by Wells Fargo, for the 21st-straight season after winning the American Midwest Conference (AMC) regular-season title. Freed-Hardeman has been the class of the AMC three out of the last four seasons, including a 24-0 record in the league this season.
• The Lions, who are the only remaining unbeaten team at 30-0, play Williams Baptist (Ark.) Wednesday as part of the AMC Tournament.
• Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) returns to the No. 2 ranking after a one-poll hiatus. The Warriors closed the regular-season with a 29-1 record and host the lowest remaining seed in the Frontier Conference tournament on Friday.
• Rounding out the top five once again are No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and Vanguard (Calif.) and Shawnee State (Ohio), which are both tied at No. 4.
• Lindsey Wilson is the only team this season to be ranked among the top five in every poll. The Blue Raiders saw their run at an unbeaten regular-season end last week in an 89-73 loss to Shawnee State. Due to the loss, Lindsey Wilson holds the No. 2 seed in the Mid-South Conference (MSC) tournament and has to play the No. 7 seed Cumberland (Tenn.) on Thursday.
• Overall, only six teams held their positions from the last poll – Freed-Hardeman, No. 8 Baker (Kan.), No. 9 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 10 Lyon (Ark.), No. 20 Montana Western and No. 22 Pikeville (Ky.).
• No. 12 Montana State-Northern, No. 14 Biola (Calif.) and No. 21 Central Methodist (Mo.) highlight the poll with three-spot jumps, while No. 17 Wayland Baptist (Texas) and No. 18 Bethel (Tenn.) each slid down four spots.
• Two newcomers join the Top 25 in No. 23 Loyola (La.) and No. 25 Talladega (Ala.). Both clubs have previously been ranked at some point during the season.
• Only Freed-Hardeman and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) have held the No. 1 ranking this season.
• Since the start of the 1999-2000 season, the top-ranked team in the preseason poll has never finished the year unranked. Currently, preseason No. 1 MidAmerica Nazarene is not in the Top 25.
• Nine of 10 conferences are represented in the poll. The Association of Independent Institutions is the only league not represented.
• The AMC, MSC and Golden State Athletic Conference are tied for the most teams in the poll with four each.
• In total, 30 teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season.
• Union and Vanguard are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|Record
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (10)
|30-0
|250
|2
|4
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|29-1
|237
|3
|2
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|28-1
|235
|T4
|3
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|27-2
|223
|T4
|5
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|28-2
|223
|6
|7
|Oklahoma City
|26-2
|207
|7
|6
|Westmont (Calif.)
|24-4
|203
|8
|8
|Baker (Kan.)
|26-4
|190
|9
|9
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|25-5
|185
|10
|10
|Lyon (Ark.)
|25-4
|183
|11
|12
|Columbia (Mo.)
|25-5
|167
|12
|15
|Montana State-Northern
|22-7
|160
|13
|11
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|23-7
|152
|14
|17
|Biola (Calif.)
|23-6
|140
|15
|16
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|23-7
|134
|16
|17
|John Brown (Ark.)
|22-7
|133
|17
|13
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|23-5
|129
|18
|14
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|21-9
|121
|19
|21
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|20-7
|103
|20
|20
|Montana Western
|22-7
|91
|21
|24
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|22-8
|89
|22
|22
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|20-9
|81
|23
|RV
|Loyola (La.)
|25-5
|79
|24
|23
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|22-8
|72
|25
|RV
|Talladega (Ala.)
|19-8
|54
Dropped from the Top 25: Cumberland (Tenn.) (No. 19); Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (No. 25)
Others receiving votes: Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 45; LSU Shreveport (La.) 36; Clarke (Iowa) 24; Mobile (Ala.) 15; William Penn (Iowa) 12; Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 9; William Woods (Mo.) 8; Cumberland (Tenn.) 7; Wiley (Texas) 6.