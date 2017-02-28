2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — Poll 1 (Feb. 28)
By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, MO. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) jumps into the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season edition of the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees gathered six first-place votes and 82 total points to capture its first No. 1 spot of the season.
Top 10 Highlights
• The Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) are the regular season No. 1 in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. SCAD Savannah held the top spot nine times last season until the final poll.
• The Bees have started the season with a 3-0 record including a signature win over then-No. 1 Davenport (Mich.).
• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) crawls in to the second spot behind SCAD Savannah earning the remaining first-place vote and 77 points.
• The Blue Devils jump from No. 4 in the preseason poll to No. 2 after defeating No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.), 19-8.
• Davenport comes in at No. 3 with 71 points, followed by Georgetown at No. 4 with 67 points and Indiana Tech at No. 5 with 63 points.
• There is one new team that entered the Top 10 this edition – No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.).
• The Association of Independent Institutions, Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference and the Appalachian Athletic Conference each boast three schools.
• Women’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll – Poll 1 (Feb. 28)
|
RANK
|
LAST WEEK^
|
SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|
2017
Record
|
TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (6)
|3-0
|82
|2
|4
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (1)
|1-0
|77
|3
|1
|Davenport (Mich.)
|0-1
|71
|4
|3
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|2-2
|67
|5
|5
|Indiana Tech
|2-0
|63
|6
|6
|Columbia (S.C.)
|2-2
|57
|7
|7
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|2-1
|51
|8
|10
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|2-0
|45
|8
|8
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|1-0
|45
|10
|NR
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|1-1
|36
Dropped from the rankings: Robert Morris (Ill.)
Others receiving votes: Lourdes (Ohio) 32; Missouri Baptist 26; Robert Morris (Ill.) 17; Siena Heights (Mich.) 15; Point (Ga.) 14; Benedictine (Kan.) 6
^Reflects ranking in 2017 NAIA Women's Coaches' Top 10 Poll - Preseason