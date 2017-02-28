2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll — Poll 1 (Feb. 28)

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) earns the No. 1 rank

February 28, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, MO. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) jumps into the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season edition of the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees gathered six first-place votes and 82 total points to capture its first No. 1 spot of the season.





Top 10 Highlights

• The Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) are the regular season No. 1 in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll. SCAD Savannah held the top spot nine times last season until the final poll.

• The Bees have started the season with a 3-0 record including a signature win over then-No. 1 Davenport (Mich.).

• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) crawls in to the second spot behind SCAD Savannah earning the remaining first-place vote and 77 points.

• The Blue Devils jump from No. 4 in the preseason poll to No. 2 after defeating No. 3 Georgetown (Ky.), 19-8.

• Davenport comes in at No. 3 with 71 points, followed by Georgetown at No. 4 with 67 points and Indiana Tech at No. 5 with 63 points.

• There is one new team that entered the Top 10 this edition – No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.).

• The Association of Independent Institutions, Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference and the Appalachian Athletic Conference each boast three schools.

• Women’s Lacrosse is now in its final year of the two-year process towards becoming an NAIA National Championship sport. The 2017 National Invitational will take place May 3 – 6 in Greenville, S.C.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Poll – Poll 1 (Feb. 28)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 Record TOTAL POINTS 1 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (6) 3-0 82 2 4 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) (1) 1-0 77 3 1 Davenport (Mich.) 0-1 71 4 3 Georgetown (Ky.) 2-2 67 5 5 Indiana Tech 2-0 63 6 6 Columbia (S.C.) 2-2 57 7 7 Tennessee Wesleyan 2-1 51 8 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 2-0 45 8 8 Ave Maria (Fla.) 1-0 45 10 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 1-1 36

Dropped from the rankings: Robert Morris (Ill.)

Others receiving votes: Lourdes (Ohio) 32; Missouri Baptist 26; Robert Morris (Ill.) 17; Siena Heights (Mich.) 15; Point (Ga.) 14; Benedictine (Kan.) 6

^Reflects ranking in 2017 NAIA Women's Coaches' Top 10 Poll - Preseason