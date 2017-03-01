2017 NAIA Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field National Championships Preview

Indiana Tech men look for fourth-straight, while Wayland Baptist (Texas) women look to repeat

March 01, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 52nd Annual Men's and 37th Annual Women's Indoor Track & Field National Championships begin competition Thursday at Gentry Field in Johnson City, Tenn. This is the second-consecutive season the national championships have been held in Johnson City.

The action is scheduled for a 1 p.m. EST start, featuring 16 athletes in the women’s pentathlon, followed by the men’s heptathlon at 1:30 p.m. EST. The national championships continue through Saturday, with the preliminary track events wrapping up on Friday. Saturday features the finals in all of the track and field events.

Over 140 programs compete in the 2017 National Championship. Last season, the Indiana Tech men claimed their third-consecutive red banner, with the women of Wayland Baptist (Texas) claiming its sixth overall national title and first since 2009.

Indiana Tech leads the Women’s Track and Field teams with 32 entries in the 2017 National Championship, followed by Doane (Neb.) with 19 entrants. On the Men’s side, Indiana Tech leads the way with 24 entrants, followed by Doane and Aquinas (Mich.) with 18 entrants. Indiana Tech is looking to become the first school since 2004 to win both the men’s and women’s NAIA Indoor Track and Field titles the same season.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA’s official video streaming company, will be broadcasting all events of the NAIA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field National Championships. Packages can be purchased for $9.95. For more information, click here.

For additional National Championship information, click here.

For the schedule of events and list of qualifiers, click here.