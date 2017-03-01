2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Championship Schedule | Video Announcement) The National
Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the teams and pairings for the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship. The 32-team event will get underway on March 8 with the Championship game on Tuesday, March 14.
This year’s field includes 22 automatic qualifiers, nine at-large selections and one host berth (College of the Ozarks (Mo.)). Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the final 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll announced Wednesday. The Top 25 can be found HERE.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will video-stream all 30 games live leading up to the final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click here.
Qualifier Highlights
• College of the Ozarks (Mo.) makes its 21st all-time appearance, which leads all active NAIA schools. The Bobcats own a 28-19 overall record at the championship and has recorded one title.
• There are 17 teams from the 2016 event are in the field again this year.
• Four teams make their first championship appearance – Calumet (Ind.), Corban (Ore.), Pacific Union (Calif.) and WVU Tech (W. Va.).
• Defending national champion Indiana Wesleyan makes its 10th all-time appearance. The Wildcats have won two national championships (2014, 2016).
• College of the Ozarks holds the longest active appearance streak in the championship, as 2017 will mark the Bobcats’ 18th-consecutive appearance, dating back to 2000. Bellevue (Neb.) is second with 15-straight appearances.
|
School
|
Qualification
|
Record^
|
Champs Record
|
Appearances*
|
Last Time
|
Titles
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up
|19-14
|1-4
|5
|2009
|0
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion
|22-10
|21-17
|18
|2016
|0
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Crossroads League Tournament Champion.
|29-4
|30-10
|14
|2016
|3
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Great Plains Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|26-7
|5-10
|11
|2016
|0
|Calumet (Ind.)
|Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion (South)
|17-13
|0-0
|1
|N/A
|0
|College of Idaho
|At-Large No. 6
|23-9
|13-10
|12
|2015
|1
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Host Berth
|20-9
|28-19
|21
|2016
|1
|Corban (Ore.)
|Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champion
|17-15
|0-0
|1
|N/A
|0
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|30-3
|33-11
|15
|2016
|3
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|At-Large No. 4
|23-9
|7-8
|9
|2016
|0
|Davenport (Mich.)
|At-Large No. 1
|24-8
|13-7
|9
|2016
|0
|Eastern Oregon
|At-Large No. 2
|23-8
|5-6
|7
|2013
|0
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Crossroads League Tournament Runner-Up
|26-7
|22-7
|10
|2016
|2
|IU East (Ind.)
|River States Conference Tournament Champion
|26-7
|3-4
|5
|2016
|0
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|River States Conference West Division Champion
|24-6
|7-10
|12
|2014
|0
|Midland (Neb.)
|At-Large No. 7
|21-9
|6-4
|5
|2015
|0
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|Cascade Collegiate Conference Regular-Season Champion
|24-5
|1-2
|3
|2016
|0
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|26-6
|29-14
|17
|2013
|2
|Oregon Tech
|At-Large No. 5
|24-9
|33-11
|15
|2012
|3
|Pacific Union (Calif.)
|California Pacific Conference Tournament Champion
|18-6
|0-0
|1
|N/A
|0
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up
|22-9
|0-1
|2
|2014
|0
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion (North)
|26-6
|7-4
|5
|2016
|0
|Rochester (Mich.)
|Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Runner-Up.
|29-2
|0-1
|2
|2013
|0
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|At-Large No. 3
|22-10
|19-7
|9
|2016
|1
|Tabor (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|23-9
|7-10
|11
|2016
|0
|Taylor (Ind.)
|At-Large No. 9
|20-11
|2-7
|8
|2006
|0
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up
|28-5
|1-3
|4
|2007
|0
|Union (Ky.)
|Appalachian Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion
|30-3
|1-4
|5
|2016
|0
|Warner (Fla.)
|The Sun Conference Tournament Champion
|26-4
|9-4
|5
|2016
|0
|Washington Adventist (Md.)
|Association of Intercollegiate Institutions Tournament Champion
|22-6
|0-1
|2
|2016
|0
|WVU Tech
|At-Large No. 8
|23-8
|0-0
|1
|N/A
|0
|York (Neb.)
|Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|24-9
|3-2
|3
|2016
|0