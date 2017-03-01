2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers

Four teams make their National Championship debut

March 01, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Championship Schedule | Video Announcement) The National

Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the teams and pairings for the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship. The 32-team event will get underway on March 8 with the Championship game on Tuesday, March 14.

This year’s field includes 22 automatic qualifiers, nine at-large selections and one host berth (College of the Ozarks (Mo.)). Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the final 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll announced Wednesday. The Top 25 can be found HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will video-stream all 30 games live leading up to the final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click here.

Qualifier Highlights

• College of the Ozarks (Mo.) makes its 21st all-time appearance, which leads all active NAIA schools. The Bobcats own a 28-19 overall record at the championship and has recorded one title.

• There are 17 teams from the 2016 event are in the field again this year.

• Four teams make their first championship appearance – Calumet (Ind.), Corban (Ore.), Pacific Union (Calif.) and WVU Tech (W. Va.).

• Defending national champion Indiana Wesleyan makes its 10th all-time appearance. The Wildcats have won two national championships (2014, 2016).

• College of the Ozarks holds the longest active appearance streak in the championship, as 2017 will mark the Bobcats’ 18th-consecutive appearance, dating back to 2000. Bellevue (Neb.) is second with 15-straight appearances.

2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers