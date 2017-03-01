Print RSS

2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers

Four teams make their National Championship debut
March 01, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket Championship Schedule | Video Announcement) The National 

Intercollegiate Athletics has officially announced the teams and pairings for the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship. The 32-team event will get underway on March 8 with the Championship game on Tuesday, March 14.

This year’s field includes 22 automatic qualifiers, nine at-large selections and one host berth (College of the Ozarks (Mo.)). Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship, finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the final 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll announced Wednesday. The Top 25 can be found HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will video-stream all 30 games live leading up to the final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click here.

Qualifier Highlights
• College of the Ozarks (Mo.) makes its 21st all-time appearance, which leads all active NAIA schools. The Bobcats own a 28-19 overall record at the championship and has recorded one title.
• There are 17 teams from the 2016 event are in the field again this year. 
• Four teams make their first championship appearance – Calumet (Ind.), Corban (Ore.), Pacific Union (Calif.) and WVU Tech (W. Va.).
• Defending national champion Indiana Wesleyan makes its 10th all-time appearance. The Wildcats have won two national championships (2014, 2016). 
• College of the Ozarks holds the longest active appearance streak in the championship, as 2017 will mark the Bobcats’ 18th-consecutive appearance, dating back to 2000. Bellevue (Neb.) is second with 15-straight appearances. 

School

Qualification

Record^

Champs Record

Appearances*

Last Time

Titles
Aquinas (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 19-14 1-4 5 2009 0
Bellevue (Neb.) North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion 22-10 21-17 18 2016 0
Bethel (Ind.) Crossroads League Tournament Champion. 29-4 30-10 14 2016 3
Briar Cliff (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 26-7 5-10 11 2016 0
Calumet (Ind.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion (South) 17-13 0-0 1 N/A 0
College of Idaho At-Large No. 6 23-9 13-10 12 2015 1
College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Host Berth 20-9 28-19 21 2016 1
Corban (Ore.) Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champion 17-15 0-0 1 N/A 0
Cornerstone (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 30-3 33-11 15 2016 3
Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) At-Large No. 4 23-9 7-8 9 2016 0
Davenport (Mich.) At-Large No. 1 24-8 13-7 9 2016 0
Eastern Oregon At-Large No. 2 23-8 5-6 7 2013 0
Indiana Wesleyan Crossroads League Tournament Runner-Up 26-7 22-7 10 2016 2
IU East (Ind.) River States Conference Tournament Champion 26-7 3-4 5 2016 0
IU Southeast (Ind.) River States Conference West Division Champion 24-6 7-10 12 2014 0
Midland (Neb.) At-Large No. 7 21-9 6-4 5 2015 0
Northwest Christian (Ore.) Cascade Collegiate Conference Regular-Season Champion 24-5 1-2 3 2016 0
Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 26-6 29-14 17 2013 2
Oregon Tech At-Large No. 5 24-9 33-11 15 2012 3
Pacific Union (Calif.) California Pacific Conference Tournament Champion 18-6 0-0 1 N/A 0
Reinhardt (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 22-9 0-1 2 2014 0
Robert Morris (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion (North) 26-6 7-4 5 2016 0
Rochester (Mich.) Association of Independent Institutions Tournament Runner-Up. 29-2 0-1 2 2013 0
Saint Francis (Ind.) At-Large No. 3 22-10 19-7 9 2016 1
Tabor (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 23-9 7-10 11 2016 0
Taylor (Ind.) At-Large No. 9 20-11 2-7 8 2006 0
Trinity International (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Runner-Up 28-5 1-3 4 2007 0
Union (Ky.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Regular-Season Champion 30-3 1-4 5 2016 0
Warner (Fla.) The Sun Conference Tournament Champion 26-4 9-4 5 2016 0
Washington Adventist (Md.) Association of Intercollegiate Institutions Tournament Champion 22-6 0-1 2 2016 0
WVU Tech At-Large No. 8 23-8 0-0 1 N/A 0
York (Neb.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 24-9 3-2 3 2016 0