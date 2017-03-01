2017 NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship Day One Recap

SCAD Savannah leads after first day

March 01, 2017

Story by Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Media Coordinator

Columbus, GA – The 2017 NAIA Swimming and Diving competition got underway Wednesday morning at the Columbus Aquatic Center with the 800 free relay. Defending NAIA Champion SCAD Savannah won the lone event of the day to sit atop the team standings.

The Bees’ team of Julie Woody, Julie Henninger, Rebecca Justus, and Abigail Richey teamed up to swim 7:29.82. The win earned SCAD 40 points, which puts the Bees in first place.

Olivet Nazarene earned 34 points for a second place finish. Andrea Vega, Amanda Moran, Deirdre Gerke and Tiffany Ray teamed up to swim 7:35.45. Biola sits in third place with 32 points, while Brenau is in fourth place with 30 points.

The NAIA Championships will continue Thursday, March 2, with the second day of competition. Prelims will begin at 9 a.m., while finals will start at 5 p.m. Complete coverage of the championships can be found here.

