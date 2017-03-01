2017 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving National Championships Day One Recap

Ax once again makes a splash

March 01, 2017

Story provided by Tommy Chasanoff, NAIA Media Coordinator

Columbus, GA – The 2017 NAIA Swimming and Diving competition got underway Wednesday morning at the Columbus Aquatic Center with the 800 free relay. SCAD Savannah won the lone event of the day to sit atop the team standings.

Last year’s NAIA Swimmer of the Year, Joel Ax, anchored the Bees team, which erased a four second gap on the last leg. Ax, Ryan Sweat, Josh Smilie, and Joel Thatcher swam 6:36.53 to win the event and earn 40 points.

Olivet Nazarene earned 34 points for a second place finish. Charles Bennett, Joshua Bouma Vladislav Khoroletc and Daiil Kuzmin teamed up to swim 6:38.44. Keiser sits in third place with 32 points, while Lindenwood-Belleville is in fourth place with 30 points.

The NAIA Championships will continue Thursday, March 2, with the second day of competition. Prelims will begin at 9 a.m., while finals will start at 5 p.m. Complete coverage of the championships can be found here.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA’s official video streaming company, is broadcasting all events of the national championships. Packages can be purchased for $9.95. For more information click, here.