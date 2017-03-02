Lourdes Downs NCAA Division I Fort Wayne

Gray Wolves defeat Fort Wayne for second-straight season

March 02, 2017

Story provided by Lourdes Athletics

SYLVANIA, Ohio - Hosting a NCAA Division I opponent for the first time in school history in any sport, Lourdes registered a victory over Fort Wayne for the second straight season, defeating the Mastodons 25-18, 25-21, 20-25, 29-27 on Wednesday evening inside of the Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center.

Last year the Gray Wolves recorded a straight sets win over the Mastodons in Fort Wayne, Ind., the first program’s first win against a NCAA Division I foe.

“This was huge to get a win against a Division I team,” head coach Greg Reitz said afterwards. “We knew that they’d be ready to play and we stepped up to the challenge. We scrapped on defense, extended rallies well, and ran down some balls to extend points. I thought we blocked really well against an attack that was much faster than we have been used to.”

Lourdes raced out to a quick lead, taking advantage of Fort Wayne errors. The Gray Wolves hit .346 in the opening set with just two miscues while limiting the Mastodons to a -.083 hitting mark, with 13 errors, including five Lourdes blocks. With the set tied at seven, Lourdes went on a 6-1 run to forge in front, and never trailed the rest of the set.