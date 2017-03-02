Bees off to 3-0 Start

SCAD men's lacrosse in midst of first full-NAIA schedule

March 02, 2017

Story provided by Tom Flynn

Savannah, Ga. – The SCAD Savannah (Ga.) Bees are out of the gate in 2017 with a 3-0 start. This is the team’s first season of playing a full NAIA schedule – last year the Bees faced NAIA opponents but were also members of the MCLA’s Southeastern Lacrosse Conference.

In their opener, SCAD defeated Montreat (N.C.) on the road, 12-2. Junior attackman Brendan Buckley had five goals to pace the Bees.

The Bees then beat #9 Robert Morris (III.) six days later to move to 2-0. Middie Jack Cioffi matched Buckley’s season-opening effort with five goals while adding two assists. Junior Connor Goonan posted 14 saves in cage for the Bees as they captured their second straight road victory, this one in Waleska Georgia.

The following day in Macon, the Bees ran their mark to 3-0 with an overtime victory over Point (Ga.), 17-16. Midfielder Griffin Hunt of Swampscott, Mass. buried the game-winner for SCAD at 3:36 in the extra session. Goonan again posted double-digit saves in goal with 11. Offensively, Cioffi had six goals and one assist to lead SCAD.

This Sunday the Bees will face a stiff test in the SUNY-Delhi (N.Y.) Mustangs. The Mustangs open their first season of NAIA competition after last year going 7-8 while playing a schedule heavy with NJCAA powerhouses from New York State. Game time is set for 1 PM.