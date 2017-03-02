NAIA Wrestling National Championships Official Brackets Announced

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. CST on Friday

March 02, 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. – (Brackets – PDF) The 2017 NAIA Wrestling National Championships, presented by USA Wrestling-Kansas, official brackets have been released. Session I action inside the Kansas Expocentre starts Friday at 10 a.m. CST. The 60th annual event consists of four sessions, concluding Saturday with the championship finals at 7 p.m.

Official brackets were verified and approved by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches Association Bracketing Committee Thursday afternoon.

For the second-straight season, all matches at the national championships will be streamed live. Fans can find sessions I – III on the NAIA Network (www.NAIANetwork.com). It’s recommended that fans use the interactive bracket via the live scoring system on Trackwrestling to find their specific match. The title bouts (session IV) will be distributed on ESPN3.

