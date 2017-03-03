2017 Daktronics-NAIA Wrestling Scholar-Athletes

70 student-athletes honored

March 03, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

TOPEKA, Kan. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that 70 wrestling student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Grand View (Iowa) leads all institutions with five individuals honored.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Wrestling Scholar-Athletes - PDF