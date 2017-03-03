2017 NAIA Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athletes Announced

30 men and 58 women student-athletes honored

March 03, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Friday that 30 men and 59 women swimming and diving student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) men leads all institutions with six individuals on the list, while Biola (Calif.) leads the women with six individuals.



In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.



To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, click here.



2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men’s Scholar-Athletes - PDF

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Scholar-Athletes - PDF