2017 NAIA Men's Swimming & Diving All-Americans Announced

Thirty-nine athletes named All-Americans

March 06, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Men’s Swimming & Diving All-Americans. Honors were awarded to the top-three finishers in each event and the swimmers of the top-three finishing relay teams at the 37th Annual NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships, held March 1 – 4 at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

Thirty-nine student-athletes earned All-America honors, led by national champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) with 10 athletes, and runner-up SCAD Savannah (Ga.) with eight honorees. Keiser (Fla.), who finished third this year earned seven All-American honors.

Joel Ax of SCAD Savannah earned an NAIA-best eight All-American honors, followed by Magnus Poulsen of Olivet Nazarene with seven honors.

Magnus Anderson, Olivet Nazarene – 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Back, 400 Free Relay

Anton Arvidsson, SCAD Savannah – 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Breast, 400 Free Relay

Joel Ax, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Charles Bennett, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay

Xavier Bordes Adell, Olivet Nazarene – 1650 Free

Joshua Bouma, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free

Shane Brinson, Biola – 3-meter Dive, 1-meter Dive

Brogan Bunner, SCAD Savannah – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Tan Dang, Thomas – 200 Free Relay

Igor Dos Santos, Thomas – 200 Free Relay

Igor Dozortsev, University of the Cumberlands – 200 Butterfly

Wyatt Engler, Keiser – 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

David Groh, University of the Cumberlands – 3-meter Dive, 1-meter Dive

Danny Hartley, Keiser – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 100 Back, 200 Back

Alex Haymond, Thomas – 200 Free Relay, 100 Free

Keith Jessee, Asbury – 200 IM, 400 IM

Vladislav Khoroletc, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Georgi Krastev, St. Andrews – 100 Back, 200 Back

Daniil Kuzmin, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 400 Free Relay

Justin Lewis, Keiser – 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Vinny Lijoi, Thomas – 500 Free

Perry Lindo, Thomas – 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 100 Free

Lukas Macek, Keiser – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Free Relay

Guilherme Magnoler, Olivet Nazarene – 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Josiah Morales, Wayland Baptist – 50 Free, 100 Butterfly

Jonas Mueller, Lindsey Wilson – 200 Breast

Nick Oh, Keiser – 800 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Tim Olbrich, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) – 200 Free Relay

Magnus Poulsen, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) – 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 100 Back, 200 Butterfly, 400 Free Relay

Matija Luka Rafaj, Olivet Nazarene – 500 Free, 1650 Free

Josh Smilie, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay

Jacob Smith, University of the Cumberlands – 100 Breast, 200 Breast

Andrei Stukov, Keiser – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Ryan Sweat, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Butterfly

Joel Thatcher, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 500 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 1650 Free, 400 Free Relay

Tyler Timmer, Olivet Nazarene – 3-meter Dive, 1-meter Dive

Nico Tscherner, Lindenwood-Belleville – 400 IM

Joaquin Uz, Keiser – 800 Free Relay

Nick Wargo, SCAD Savannah – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay