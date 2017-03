2017 NAIA Women's Swimming & Diving All-Americans Announced

Thirty-four women's student athletes named All-Americans

March 06, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Americans. Honors were awarded to the top-three finishers in each event and the swimmers of the top-three finishing relay teams at the 37th Annual NAIA Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships, held March 1 – 4 at the Columbus Aquatic Center in Columbus, Ga.

Thirty-four student-athletes earned All-America honors, led by national champion Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and runner-up SCAD Savannah (Ga.) with eight honorees each. Biola (Calif.), who finished third in Columbus, earned seven All-Americans.

Andrea Vega and Amanda Moran of Olivet Nazarene, and Julie Woody of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) were all recognized in an NAIA-best eight events.

Haley Baker, Biola – 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Ronni Borders, Lindsey Wilson – 100 Breast, 200 Breast

Rebecca Brandt, Biola – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Cadie Crow, SCAD Savannah – 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Samantha Bammann, Biola – 200 Butterfly

Lindsay Dowling, Brenau - 400 Medley Relay

Deirdre Gerke, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Suzanna Gonzalez, Morningside – 500 Free, 1650 Free

Bethany Harper, Biola – 800 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Courtney Hayward, Brenau – 400 Medley Relay, 1650 Free

Julie Henninger, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 400 Free Relay

Alisha Hodgetts, Brenau – 400 Medley Relay

Rebecca Justus, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 400 IM, 200 Butterfly

Madison Kelly, College of Idaho – 100 Free

Christina Klouda, University of the Cumberlands – 200 IM, 400 IM

Sara Lacusky, SCAD Savannah – 200 Free Relay, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Free Relay

Leanne Latocha, Olivet Nazarene – 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay

Rachel Munschauer, Keiser – 200 Free

Megan Monahan, Columbia – 100 Back, 200 Back

Amanda Moran, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 100 Back, 200 Back, 400 Free Relay

Tiffany Ray, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 IM, 400 Medley Relay, 400 IM, 200 Back, 400 Free Relay

Danielle Rehl, University of the Cumberlands – 1-Meter Dive

Lydia Reinhardt, SCAD Savannah – 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly

Sierra Rhodes, Olivet Nazarene – 500 Free, 1650 Free

Abigail Richey, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 400 Free Relay

Shanynn Santos, Olivet Nazarene – 1-meter Dive

Emily Silzel, Biola – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay

Rachel Stinchcomb, Biola – 200 Medley Relay

Lisa Tixier, Biola – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay

Yanne Toussaint, Brenau - 400 Medley Relay

Vanessa VanOost, Olivet Nazarene – 1-meter Dive, 3-meter Dive

Andrea Vega, Olivet Nazarene – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 400 Free Relay

Annie Weber Callahan, SCAD Savannah – 200 Free Relay

Julie Woody, SCAD Savannah – 800 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, 50 Free, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Back, 100 Free, 400 Free Relay