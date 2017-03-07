2017 Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 2

Missouri Valley holds No. 1 ranking for a third-straight poll.

March 07, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Valley locks down the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll for third-straight edition, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings earned six first-place votes and 82 total points. The third regular-season edition is scheduled to be released on March 14.

Top 10 Highlights:

• Entering the week with a 2-1 record, Missouri Valley tops the poll for a third-straight edition and the third time in program history.

• The Vikings rebounded from a season opening loss at NCAA Division II Rockhurst (Mo.) with back-to-back dominant wins over Asbury (Ky.) (11-4) and Michigan-Dearborn (13-4).

• Missouri Valley returns to the field Tuesday at Tennessee Wesleyan.

• Checking in at No. 2 once again is Lourdes (Ohio) with 76 points and one first-place vote. The Gray Wolves entered the week with a 1-0 record, before knocking off No. 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.), 14-13, last night. Lourdes match with the Bees was not considered as part of this week’s rating.

• Shuffling occurred among the trio, however, No. 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) (73 points), No. 4 Siena Heights (Mich.) (67 points) and No. 5 Missouri Baptist (62 points) round out the two five once again. The Spartans dropped two places from their spot in the first edition, while Reinhardt and Siena Heights each moved up one place.

• Two newcomers joined the Top 10 and are tied at No. 9 in Lawrence Tech and Saint Mary (Kan.). Saint Mary was ranked in the preseason poll, while Lawrence Tech is garnering a Top 10 mention for the first time this season. The Blue Devils are 4-0 on the young season, while Saint Mary boasts a 2-1 record.

• All four conferences are represented in the poll.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 Missouri Valley (6) 2-1 82 2 2 Lourdes (Ohio) (1) 1-0 76 3 4 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-0 73 4 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 1-0 67 5 3 Missouri Baptist 3-1 62 6 8 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5-0 54 7 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-1 53 8 10 Keiser (Fla.) 3-0 47 T9 RV Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 4-0 41 T9 RV Saint Mary (Kan.) 2-1 41

Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 7); Indiana Tech (No. 9)Indiana Tech 32; Ottawa (Kan.) 26; Benedictine (Kan.) 18; Michigan-Dearborn 15; Point (Ga.) 7; Aquinas (Mich.) 5; SUNY Delhi (N.Y.) 4.