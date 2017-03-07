2017 NAIA Wrestling All-Americans Announced

Pawlak and Cowger become four-time All-Americans with top eight finish

March 07, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2017 NAIA Wrestling All-Americans. Honors were bestowed to the top eight finishers in each weight class at the 60th annual NAIA Wrestling National Championships, presented by USA Wrestling-Kansas. The event was held at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, Kan., March 3 – 4.

Mitch Pawlak of Indiana Tech and Southern Oregon’s Tyler Cowger highlight the honorees, as the two earned their fourth All-America honor. Pawlak finished second at 133 pounds, while Cowger took fourth-place at 149 pounds.

Grand View (Iowa), which won its sixth-straight national team title, had the most All-Americans at this year’s championships with all 12 of its entrants finishing in the top eight. Third-place Campbellsville (Ky.) was next with five All-Americans, while Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Southern Oregon and Indiana Tech each had four honorees.

For more information on NAIA wrestling, click here.

125 Results

Champion - Troy Lakin, Menlo (Calif.)

Runner-Up - Adrian Camposano, Campbellsville (Ky.)

3rd Place - Devane Dodgens, Life (Ga.)

4th Place - Matthew Nguyen, Eastern Oregon

5th Place - Dustin Miller, Lyon (Ark.)

6th Place - Keegan Hessler, Morningside (Iowa)

7th Place - Sawyer Miller, Indiana Tech

8th Place - Mason Naifeh, Oklahoma City

133 Results

Champion - Jacob Colon, Grand View (Iowa)

Runner-Up - Mitch Pawlak, Indiana Tech

3rd Place - David Berg, Midland (Neb.)

4th Place - Jordan Marshall, Brewton-Parker (Ga.)

5th Place - Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

6th Place - Sammy Rosario, Cumberland (Tenn.)

7th Place - Isaiha Johnson, Midland (Neb.)

8th Place - Joshua Crager, Warner Pacific (Ore.)

141 Results

Champion - Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

Runner-Up - Dillon Kifer, Jamestown (N.D.)

3rd Place - Tyler Fraley, Williams Baptist (Ark.)

4th Place - Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

5th Place - Kevin Kelly, Benedictine (Kan.)

6th Place - Quen Campbell, Brewton-Parker (Ga.)

7th Place - Shonn Roberts, Great Falls (Mont.)

8th Place - Dante Preciado, Northwestern (Iowa)

149 Results

Champion - Scottie Bonds, Midland (Neb.)

Runner-Up - Walker Marshall, Grand View (Iowa)

3rd Place - Daniel Leonard, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

4th Place - Tyler Cowger, Southern Oregon

5th Place - Jaedin Sklapsky, Campbellsville (Ky.)

6th Place - Steven Garcia, Morningside (Iowa)

7th Place - Thomas Garty, Indiana Tech

8th Place - Victor Hughes, Baker (Kan.)

157 Results

Champion - Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern

Runner-Up - Cam Tessari, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

3rd Place - Nate Croley, Cumberland (Tenn.)

4th Place - Hunter Hodges, Southern Oregon

5th Place - Skylar Weber, Briar Cliff (Iowa)

6th Place - Tobias Barnes, Missouri Valley

7th Place - James Williams, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

8th Place - Martin Phillips, Doane (Neb.)

165 Results

Champion - Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

Runner-Up - Blake Cooper, Warner Pacific (Ore.)

3rd Place - Ryan Niven, Grand View (Iowa)

4th Place - Anthony Orozco, Benedictine (Kan.)

5th Place - Andrew Simmons, Missouri Valley

6th Place - Ricky McCarty, Oklahoma City

7th Place - Kody Davis, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

8th Place - Sam Goings, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

174 Results

Champion - Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)

Runner-Up - Rhodes Bell, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

3rd Place - Nicholas Meck, York (Neb.)

4th Place - Hunter Smith, Life (Ga.)

5th Place - Dylan Blackford, Grand View (Iowa)

6th Place - Justin Brown, Campbellsville (Ky.)

7th Place - Andrew Orr, Southern Oregon

8th Place - Mike Zupan, Jamestown (N.D.)

184 Results

Champion - Ben Stroh, Montana State-Northern

Runner-Up - Chuck Sharon, Campbellsville (Ky.)

3rd Place - Michael Pixley, Grand View (Iowa)

4th Place - Joshua Chiles, Williams Baptist (Ark.)

5th Place - Matt Walker, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

6th Place - Kyle Delaune, Cumberland (Tenn.)

7th Place - Dillon Fransisco, Indiana Tech

8th Place - Cameron Jones, Cumberlands (Ky.)

197 Results

Champion - Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)

Runner-Up - Dalton Bailey, Life (Ga.)

3rd Place - John Dennis, Grand View (Iowa)

4th Place - Jeremiah Gerl, Hastings (Neb.)

5th Place - John Hensley, Great Falls (Mont.)

6th Place - Ken Burkhardt Jr, Concordia (Neb.)

7th Place - Tanner Fischer, Southern Oregon

8th Place - David Dow, Baker (Kan.)

285 Results

Champion - Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)

Runner-Up - Ceron Francisco, Concordia (Neb.)

3rd Place - Jacob Laden, Grand View (Iowa)

4th Place - Austin Lobsinger, Simpson (Calif.)

5th Place - Dean Broghammer, Grand View (Iowa)

6th Place - Justin Smith, Missouri Valley

7th Place - Javier Gonzalez, Menlo (Calif.)

8th Place - Terrell Moore, Campbellsville (Ky.)