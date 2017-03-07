2017 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll - No. 4 (March 7)

Vikings back at No. 1 after upsetting Park

March 07, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After upsetting the previous No. 1 team, Park (Mo.), the Vikings of Grand View (Iowa) took over the top spot for the third time this season in the 2017 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Vikings gathered eight first-place votes and 105 total points to claim the top spot this edition. The fifth regular-season installment will be announced on Tuesday, March 21.



Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

• Bringing forward a 13-3 overall record, Grand View (Iowa) is back in the No. 1 ranking after holding the spot just behind in the previous poll. The Vikings earned eight first-place votes and claimed their third No. 1 ranking this season.

• The last loss for Grand View came six games ago when they fell to then-No. 1 Park (Mo.) in a five-set thriller. However, the Vikings got their revenge on the Pirates after picking up a sweep over that same squad in their last match. This win boosted the Vikings back in front of the Pirates.

• Missouri Baptist takes over the No. 2 position after holding steady at No. 3 for the previous two ratings. The Spartans are coming off a sweep over Lourdes (Ohio), and also have a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Park under their belt. At 14-2, the Spartans led their Unaffiliated Group in the latest group ratings.

• The rest of the top five saw little movement, with Park falling back two places to No. 3, and the No. 4 and No. 5 spots remaining the same with Ottawa (Kan.) and Warner (Fla.). Park fell a poll-high of two spots this installment.

• No teams dropped out of the Top 10, while three programs maintained their previous ranking for another edition – No. 4 Ottawa, No. 5 Warner and No. 6 Lourdes.

• Four programs all moved forward one spot – No. 1 Grand View, No. 2 Missouri Baptist, No. 7 Robert Morris (Ill.) and No. 9 Clarke (Iowa.).

• The Heart of America Athletic Conference and the Unaffiliated Group (American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Collegiate) claim the most teams in the Top 10 with three apiece.

• Grand View, Missouri Baptist and Park are the three programs this season to hold a No. 1 ranking.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There are 10 total raters, with two each representing five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups. There is one ballot submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of five) and two ballots submitted by each of the five conferences and Unaffiliated Groups (total of 10).

• The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 12 points for each first-place vote, 11 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• The sport of Men’s Volleyball is in the second year of National Invitational status. For more information on sport status, click here.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.



NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll | No. 4 | March 7

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 2 Grand View (Iowa) (8) 13-3 105 2 3 Missouri Baptist 14-2 99 3 1 Park (Mo.) 16-2 90 4 4 Ottawa (Kan.) 15-2 82 5 5 Warner (Fla.) 13-4 74 6 6 Lourdes (Ohio) 13-4 66 7 8 Robert Morris (Ill.) 18-6 55 8 7 Missouri Valley 13-8 53 9 10 Clarke (Iowa) 14-4 42 10 9 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 7-6 29

Dropped From Rankings: None

Others Receiving Votes: St. Ambrose (Iowa) 28; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 11; Briar Cliff (Iowa) 10