2017 Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 2

SCAD Savannah continues reign at No. 1

March 07, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed seven of the eight possible first-place votes and 98 total points en route to the top spot. The third regular-season installment is scheduled to release on March 14

Top 10 Highlights

• SCAD Savannah (Ga.), which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, holds the top spot for a second-consecutive week and an NAIA-best 10th time since the current ratings process began last season.

• The Bees are 3-0 the start the season and return to action Tuesday when they host No. 8 Tennessee Wesleyan at 7 p.m. EST.

• Through SCAD Savannah’s first three games, eight different players have scored at least one goal, including nine scores from Sydney Knego and Taylor Vaccaro.

• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a second-straight week after receiving 92 points and one first-place vote. The squad travels to No. 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) Friday.

• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (84 points), No. 4 Georgetown (Ky.) (79 points) and No. 5 Davenport (Mich.) (77 points).

• Indiana Tech and Ave Maria both enjoyed a poll-high two spot movement this week.

• No. 10 Benedictine (Kan.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10. The Ravens are 2-0 on the year, including a 6-5 victory over then-No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.) last Saturday.

• All four conferences are represented in this week’s poll.

Poll Methodology

• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group

• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1st place votes) Record Total Points 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7) 3-0 98 2 2 Lawrence Tech (1) 1-0 92 3 5 Indiana Tech 3-0 84 4 4 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-2 79 5 3 Davenport (Mich.) 1-1 77 6 8 Ave Maria (Fla.) 1-1 66 7 6 Columbia (S.C.) 2-2 64 8 7 Tennessee Wesleyan 3-1 56 9 8 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-1 50 10 RV Benedictine (Kan.) 3-0 44

Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 10)Ottawa (Kan.) 34; Aquinas (Mich.) 29; Cumberlands (Ky.) 25; Missouri Baptist 24; Siena Heights (Mich.) 13; Lourdes (Ohio) 3.