2017 Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll — No. 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second-straight week, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Bees claimed seven of the eight possible first-place votes and 98 total points en route to the top spot. The third regular-season installment is scheduled to release on March 14
Top 10 Highlights
• SCAD Savannah (Ga.), which held the No. 1 ranking in nine-of-10 polls last season, holds the top spot for a second-consecutive week and an NAIA-best 10th time since the current ratings process began last season.
• The Bees are 3-0 the start the season and return to action Tuesday when they host No. 8 Tennessee Wesleyan at 7 p.m. EST.
• Through SCAD Savannah’s first three games, eight different players have scored at least one goal, including nine scores from Sydney Knego and Taylor Vaccaro.
• Lawrence Tech (Mich.) holds the No. 2 spot for a second-straight week after receiving 92 points and one first-place vote. The squad travels to No. 6 Ave Maria (Fla.) Friday.
• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Indiana Tech (84 points), No. 4 Georgetown (Ky.) (79 points) and No. 5 Davenport (Mich.) (77 points).
• Indiana Tech and Ave Maria both enjoyed a poll-high two spot movement this week.
• No. 10 Benedictine (Kan.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 10. The Ravens are 2-0 on the year, including a 6-5 victory over then-No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.) last Saturday.
• All four conferences are represented in this week’s poll.
Poll Methodology
• The ratings committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/A.I.I./group
• Each conference/A.I.I./group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
• Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
• For the complete Top 10 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1st place votes)
|Record
|Total Points
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (7)
|3-0
|98
|2
|2
|Lawrence Tech (1)
|1-0
|92
|3
|5
|Indiana Tech
|3-0
|84
|4
|4
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-2
|79
|5
|3
|Davenport (Mich.)
|1-1
|77
|6
|8
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|1-1
|66
|7
|6
|Columbia (S.C.)
|2-2
|64
|8
|7
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|3-1
|56
|9
|8
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|3-1
|50
|10
|RV
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|3-0
|44
Dropped from the Top 10: Ottawa (Kan.) (No. 10)
Receiving Votes: Ottawa (Kan.) 34; Aquinas (Mich.) 29; Cumberlands (Ky.) 25; Missouri Baptist 24; Siena Heights (Mich.) 13; Lourdes (Ohio) 3.