Jimmies Advance to Friday with Win Over No. 6 Oregon Tech

No. 3 Jamestown knocks out Owls in first-round

March 08, 2017

Story by Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Ready to get back into the second-round after being defeated early last season, the No. 3 Jimmies of Jamestown squared-off against No. 6 Oregon Tech with a spot in Friday competition play on the line. Jamestown walked away with an 87-63 victory to move into their fifth second-round in six years. After holding a double-digit lead most of the game, the Jimmies improved to 26-5 on the year.

The Jamestown win was the final piece of the puzzle for the Liston Bracket’s first-round play. With the victory, the Jimmies will take on No. 2 Davenport (Mich.) (31-3), who earlier defeated Saint Francis (Ind.). That game will tip at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The loss gives Oregon Tech, an at-large qualifier, a final overall record of 24-9 on the year.

The Jimmies connected on 13-of-30 from beyond the arc to gain the advantage over the Owls. Led by senior guard Kyra Dewald who accounted for four 3-pointers, Jamestown was able to lock-down offensively to seal the deal early on. The largest lead for the Jimmies came late in the fourth at the 2:23 mark when their distance spread to 29 points. Oregon Tech would see their share of moments of strength, when they cut into that lead and were only down by 11 points.

Jamestown, however, also was on the positive side of energy, as they remained ahead of the Owls with nine different players cashing in on points. Dewald led all scorers with 18 points alongside her strong long-range shooting, and included five rebounds.

Even though the Owls saw their deficit reach double-digits, multiple players continued to have impact on the game. Ashleigh Vandenbrink, a senior guard, recorded 12 points – an Owl-high. Carly McIsaac and Nohea Waiwaiole both also accounted for 10 a piece of the Oregon Tech points. Oregon Tech shot 12-of-29 for the game, good for .397.

The win propels Jamestown’s overall record in the national championship to 7-8 in their 9th appearance as a program.