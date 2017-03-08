2017 NAIA DI Women’s Basketball National Championship Qualifiers and Bracket Announced

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) claims No. 1 overall seed.

March 08, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the 32 qualifiers and bracket for the 37th annual NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo. The event takes place at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Mont., March 15 – 21.

This year’s field consists of 14 automatic berths, 17 at-large selections and championship host Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Automatic qualification is given to conference regular-season champions, regular-season runners-up, tournament champions or tournament runners-up depending on the league. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 poll released today, which can be found here.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast the first 30 games leading up to the championship final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click here.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, click here.

Qualifier Highlights:

• Overall top-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is the only unbeaten team at this year’s championship, as the Lions bring a 33-0 mark into the event. Freed-Hardeman – the American Midwest Conference regular-season and tournament champions – has not lost since falling to eventual national champion MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 59-51, in the second round last season.

• The Lions are making their 21st all-time and 21st-consecutive national championship appearance, which is the longest active appearance streak in Division I women’s basketball. Despite the tremendous success, Freed-Hardeman is still chasing that illusive first national title. The Lions have reached at least the semifinals in four of the last six seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2014.

• Defending national champion MidAmerica Nazarene enters the event looking to become the ninth team in Division I history to win back-to-back titles. The Pioneers, who are a No. 7 seed at this year’s event, face perennial powerhouse Oklahoma City Wednesday at 12 p.m. MST.

• Oklahoma City, which prior to last year had won three of the last four national championships, owns a NAIA record eight red banners. The Stars – 66-14 all-time at the event – are one win shy of tying former member Union (Tenn.) for most all-time national tournament wins (67).

• Outside of MidAmerica Nazarene and Oklahoma City, Vanguard (Calif.) (2008) and Westmont (Calif.) (2013) are the only other qualifiers with titles on their resumes.

• All four semifinalists are back from the 2016 championship – Baker (Kan.), Benedictine (Kan.), MidAmerica Nazarene and Pikeville (Ky.)

• Twenty-five of the 32 qualifiers participated in the 2016 championship.

• Campbellsville (Ky.) owns a qualifier-best 25 national championship appearances. Other teams with 20-or-more trips to the national championship are Freed-Hardeman (21), Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (20), Oklahoma City (23) and Wayland Baptist (Texas) (24).

• Lindenwood-Belleville and William Penn (Iowa) both qualified for the first time in program history. Both teams garnered at-large berths.

• Host institution Rocky Mountain (Mont.) snaps the longest drought without a championship appearance, as the Battlin’ Bears are in the field for the first time since 1988.

• Seven teams are searching for their first-ever championship victory – Central Methodist (Mo.) (0-2), Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) (0-0), LSU Shreveport (La.) (0-6), Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (0-2), Rocky Mountain (0-1), Talladega (Ala.) (0-2) and William Penn (0-0).

• The American Midwest Conference and Heart of America Athletic Conference each boast five programs in the 2017 field. The only league without representation at this year’s event is the Association of Independent Institutions.