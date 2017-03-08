Trinity International Tames Home Town Bobcats

Trojans earn second ever win at the championship

March 09, 2017

by Matt Bos-Media Coordinator

Point Lookout, Mo– (Box Score) Despite facing tournament host College of the Ozarks, No.3 seed Trinity International overcame a slow start to comfortably oust the sixth seeded Bobcats, 72-55, to advance to Friday's second round of the NAIA Division II National Basketball Championship.

In contrast to the frantic pace of earlier tournament contests, the game was played in the half-court for much of the first half and for portions of the second half. Only twelve points were scored in the first seven minute (8-4, Trinity International).

With the Carlyle twins, Jeremy and Greg, combining for all of the points, T.I.U. went on a 10-0 to take a 24-12 lead with 6:54 remaining in the half. The Trojans maintained its 10-point lead at intermission (32-22).

The second half was more of the same. Behind the all court play of catalyst Henry French (9 points), the inside dominance of Zach Kirschbaum and the scoring of Jeremy Carlyle, the Trojans gradually pulled away midway through the second half. A three-point goal by Grant Corsi (8 points) at the 6:32 mark gave Trinity their largest lead, 58-37.

Jeremy Carlyle finished with 19 points. Kirschbaum added 16 and 11 rebounds and sixth man Luke Mead contributed 13. Trinity International was outstanding on the defensive end, giving up its second lowest scoring total of the season.

Cameron Paschke and Ethan Davidson paced College of the Ozarks with 15 points apiece. Paschke added a game high five assists and Heath Carmichael had a game high 14 rebounds for the hosts. The Bobcats shot just 32% for the game, 17% (5/30) from the three-point arc. They close the year with a very respectable 20-10 record.

Trinity International, now 29-5 on the season, No.7 Taylor University, who earlier in the day recorded the biggest upset, a 73-67 win over No.2 Warner. For more information on the national championship, click here. To watch the live video stream, go to NAIANetwork.com.