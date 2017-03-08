Tabor Earns Upset Win Over No. 3 Davenport

Bluejays earn first win at the D-II championship since 2001

March 09, 2017

by Jay Stancil, SID at Union College

Point Lookout, Mo. – (Box Score) Lance Carter collected his 11th double-double of the season in leading sixth-seeded Tabor (Kan.) to a 78-70 upset win over No. 3 seed Davenport (Mich.) in the Cramer Bracket of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Carter hit 8-of-16 shots in scoring a game-high 19 points and cleaned the glass for 13 rebounds with three on the offensive end. The 6-foot-4 guard flirted with a triple-double as he dished out seven assists – the second most in the tournament thus far.

The Bluejays (24-9 overall) never trailed and the Panthers (Mich.) managed to tie the score only once. Despite repeated comeback attempts, Tabor kept Davenport at arm’s length in securing its spot in the round of 16.

Tabor raced out of the gates, jumping out to a 10-0 by the 17:28 mark. The Bluejays hit its first three shots of the game, including two 3-pointers, and added two free throws in building the 10-point advantage.

Davenport bounced back quickly, countering with a 16-6 rally to knot the score at 16-all on a Kevin Rich 3-pointer with 12:30 to go in the half. Unfazed, Tabor responded with an 11-2 spurt to open up a 27-18 cushion. The Bluejays pushed the margin to 32-20 following a Cody May 3-pointer at the 3:45 mark en route to a 36-29 halftime lead.

While Tabor never relinquished the lead, Davenport continued to fight. After falling behind 59-46 with 10:46 remaining, the Panthers whittled the deficit down to 71-67 when Khadim Dieng sank a pair of free throws with 3:33 on the clock. However, Davenport could not get any closer. Tullio Parry scored four of the next six points for Tabor as the lead grew to 77-67 with 48 seconds to play. Rich hit his third trey of the game in the waning moments, but Tabor walked away victorious with the 78-70 decision.

In addition to Carter, Parry and Julian Winton shined offensively for Tabor with both netting 17 points.

Rich and Nick Gamble set the table for Davenport as each scored 18 points. Dieng followed with 14 on 6-of-9 shooting.

Next up for Tabor is No. 2 seed Robert Morris (Ill.). Tipoff for the second round contest is set for 1:45 p.m. CT.

For more information on the national championship, click here. To watch the live video stream, go to NAIANetwork.com.