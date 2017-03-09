2017 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Americans

Top eight individuals and top eight relay teams honored

March 09, 2017

KANSAS City, Mo. -- The 2017 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 52nd annual NAIA National Championships held at the David E. Walker Track in Johnson City, Tenn., from March 2 – 4. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.

Indiana Tech won its fourth indoor national championship, all coming in the last four seasons. The Warriors landed 28 NAIA All-America individual honors. Indiana Tech captured the red banner with 118 total points, Concordia (Neb.) taking second with 57 points.