2017 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Americans
March 09, 2017
KANSAS City, Mo. -- The 2017 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 52nd annual NAIA National Championships held at the David E. Walker Track in Johnson City, Tenn., from March 2 – 4. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.
Indiana Tech won its fourth indoor national championship, all coming in the last four seasons. The Warriors landed 28 NAIA All-America individual honors. Indiana Tech captured the red banner with 118 total points, Concordia (Neb.) taking second with 57 points.
|60 Meter Dash
|Kejavon Moore
|Indiana Tech
|Mateo Edward
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Josh Parson
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Wayne Sharbahn
|Indiana Tech
|Moussa Conde
|Marian (Ind.)
|Dean Simon
|York (Neb.)
|Trevor Stanley
|Indiana Tech
|Matt Lockridge
|Indiana Tech
|200 Meter Dash
|Jahnoy Thompson
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Dequan Robinson
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Gairy Springer
|Indiana Tech
|Trevor Stanley
|Indiana Tech
|Josh Parson
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Moussa Conde
|Marian (Ind.)
|Wayne Sharbahn
|Indiana Tech
|Michael Ohioze
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|400 Meter Dash
|Jahnoy Thompson
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Michael Ohioze
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Edens Thermidor
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Xavier Williams
|Indiana Tech
|Qadir Muhammad
|Indiana Tech
|Acdane Campbell
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Danielle Richards
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Robert Iron Shell
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|600 Meter Dash
|Tre Hinds
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|CJ Muller
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Devon Marrow
|Indiana Tech
|Gairy Springer
|Indiana Tech
|Mason Held
|York (Neb.)
|Ben Martinez
|Rioe Grande (Ohio)
|Alan Varela
|Doane (Neb.)
|Aaron Lemon
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|800 Meter Dash
|Presley Martin
|Marian (Ind.)
|Brent Rodden
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Alex Saunders
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Thomas Morrell III
|Eastern Oregon
|Mark Moeller
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Peter Hollinger
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Jordan Houdek
|Mount Mary (S.D.)
|Bryce Choate
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|1000 Meter Run
|Jeremy Brassard
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Brian Blaylock
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Luke Runyan
|Indiana Tech
|Michael Conant
|Westmont (Calif.)
|John Danner
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Andrew Herbert
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Jacob Green
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Jason Kenny
|Morningside (Iowa)
|One Mile Run
|Jackson Thomas
|Bacone (Okla.)
|Colin de Young
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Daniel Garcia
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Tim Rose
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Chance Hyatt
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Taylor Tafelsky
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|Benson Koech
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Alejandro Garcia
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|3000 Meter Run
|Geoffrey Kipchumba
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Cam Knudsen
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Danny Aldaba
|Midland (Neb.)
|Jacob Reinking
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Nic Maszk
|Eastern Oregon
|Nolan Ryan
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|Eric Villagrana
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Joseph Beamish
|Taylor (Ind.)
|5000 Meter Run
|Geoffrey Kipchumba
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Tony Floyd
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Matt Hall
|Taylor (Ind.)
|Tony Weber
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|Ryan Smith
|Goshen (Ind.)
|Max McNeill
|Oklahoma City
|Sam Beal
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Tommy Skosky
|Columbia (Mo.)
|3000 Meter RaceWalk
|Anthony Peters
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Emilio Mancha
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Luke Jobson
|West Virginia Tech
|Doug Hutcherson
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Sam Elmi
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Jason Rabie
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Jacob Benson
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|60 Meter Hurdles
|Taylor Killings
|Marian (Ind.)
|Trevor Stanley
|Indiana Tech
|Caleb Anthony
|Taylor (Ind.)
|Matthew Kirkendall
|Eastern Oregon
|Lucas Wiechman
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Seth Reynolds
|IU East (Ind.)
|Jose Chorro
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Chaz Hawkins
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|High Jump
|Nate McKeown
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Anthony Cota
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Jacob Moats
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Dakarai Hightower
|Doane (Neb.)
|Jake Nash
|Huntington (Ind.)
|Isaac Zitterkopf
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Michael Moffitt
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Corion Knight
|Florida Memorial
|Pole Vault
|Curtis Bell
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Justin McKenzie
|Indiana Tech
|Lucas Wiechman
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Art Hop
|McPherson (Kan.)
|Andrew Klein
|Doane (Neb.)
|Scott Berzley
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Jonathan Dehaan
|Taylor (Ind.)
|Holden Oelke
|Doane (Neb.)
|Long Jump
|Thobias Nilsson Montler
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Corion Knight
|Florida Memorial
|Isaiah Lintz
|Indiana Tech
|Leon Boyd
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Keshawn Robinson
|Indiana Tech
|Alain Dixon
|Indiana Tech
|Marcellion Gardner
|Marian (Ind.)
|Jay Liggins
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|Triple Jump
|Leon Boyd
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Alain Dixon
|Indiana Tech
|De'Andre Miller
|Doane (Neb.)
|Cedric Shell
|Graceland (Iowa)
|Shingai Kusena
|Doane (Neb.)
|Jryi Davis
|Point Park (Pa.)
|Michael Lewis
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Dontavious Patrick
|Voorhees (S.C.)
|Shot Put
|Zachary Lurz
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Zach Brittain
|Doane (Neb.)
|Alex Wellington
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Malik Stuart
|Indiana Tech
|Seth Sabata
|Midland (Neb.)
|Kyle Mitchell
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Nathan Riley
|Indiana Tech
|Grant Judson
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Weight Throw
|Cody Boellstorff
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Erik Escobedo
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Zachary Lurz
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Alex Wellington
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Derek Seddon
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Al Lake
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Nathan Houser
|Midland (Neb.)
|Zach Brittain
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Heptathlon
|Lucas Wiechmann
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Winston Lawson
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Seth Gretz
|Oregon Tech
|Cole Connell
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Philip Fox
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Kevin Smith
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Jordan Strand
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Maximilian Holzmuller
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|4x400 Meter Relay
|Xavier Williams
|Indiana Tech
|Kejavon Moore
|Indiana Tech
|Qadir Muhammad
|Indiana Tech
|Gairy Springer
|Indiana Tech
|Danielle Richards
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Alex Saunders
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Acdane Campbell
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Jahnoy Thompson
|Southern-New Orleans (La.)
|Demetrious Turner
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Jean Soutien
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Brian Gonzales
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Tre Hinds
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Steven Linton
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Alvin Best
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Alex Hunt
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Brady Williams
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Jack Reemtsma
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Matt Ferris
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Rane Nichols
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Michael Ohioze
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Lucas Wiechman
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Jake Rodgers
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Nathan Matters
|Concordia (Neb.)
|CJ Muller
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Brett Baumgartner
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Alex Moses
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Travis Sperry
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Connor Sowders
|Bethel (Ind.)
|Lilrobert Wilson
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Michael Braxton
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Jordan Clarke
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Ceaph McAfee
|Webber International (Fla.)
|4x800 Meter Relay
|Jamal Namous
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Jonathan Kiptum
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Supervoid Mack
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Daniel Garcia
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Matt Adair
|Indiana Tech
|Devonta Beckham
|Indiana Tech
|Devon Marrow
|Indiana Tech
|Luke Runyan
|Indiana Tech
|Anthony Vermilye
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Kyler VanWormer
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Dominic Muessig
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Brent Rodden
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Fred Petsch
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Isaac Petsch
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Christopher Gino Giovagnoli
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Benson Koech
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Kyle Hiser
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Drew Schiltz
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Alex DeVries
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Jacob Green
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Noah Stratton
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Chad Ellens
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Joshua Neideck
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Michael Olson
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Idahir Lopez
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Joey Gonzalez
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Adam Berhe
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Tre Hinds
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Fabian Munoz-Lechuga
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|Evan Alcorn
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|Vicente Blanco
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|Josh Beal
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|Distance Medley Relay
|Jonathan Kiptum
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Phoenix Miller
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Supervoid Mack
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Daniel Garcia
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Joey DeBoer
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Jacob Brinks
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Kevin Vroegh
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Colin De Young
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Seth Schenck
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Alex Fritz
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Travis Line
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Tyler Lawson
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Sam Wensink
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Josiah Eckels
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Nick Vander Kooi
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Caleb Drake
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Brian Blaylock
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Alex Lima
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|John Principato
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Cam Knudsen
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Presley Martin
|Marian (Ind.)
|Aaron Murray
|Marian (Ind.)
|Gabriel Ocasio
|Marian (Ind.)
|Isaak Haas
|Marian (Ind.)
|Tyler Gabriele
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Matt Oliva
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Matt Meehan
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Jeremy Brassard
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Tim Rose
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Levi Te Brink
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Peter Hollinger
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Tanner Goetsch
|Northwestern (Iowa)