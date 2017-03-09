Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Americans

Top eight individuals and top eight relay teams honored
March 09, 2017
KANSAS City, Mo. -- The 2017 NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 52nd annual NAIA National Championships held at the David E. Walker Track in Johnson City, Tenn., from March 2 – 4. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.

Indiana Tech won its fourth indoor national championship, all coming in the last four seasons. The Warriors landed 28 NAIA All-America individual honors. Indiana Tech captured the red banner with 118 total points, Concordia (Neb.) taking second with 57 points.

60 Meter Dash  
Kejavon Moore Indiana Tech
Mateo Edward William Carey (Miss.)
Josh Parson Tennessee Wesleyan
Wayne Sharbahn Indiana Tech
Moussa Conde Marian (Ind.)
Dean Simon York (Neb.)
Trevor Stanley Indiana Tech
Matt Lockridge Indiana Tech
   
200 Meter Dash  
Jahnoy Thompson Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Dequan Robinson Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Gairy Springer Indiana Tech
Trevor Stanley Indiana Tech
Josh Parson Tennessee Wesleyan
Moussa Conde Marian (Ind.)
Wayne Sharbahn Indiana Tech
Michael Ohioze St. Ambrose (Iowa)
   
400 Meter Dash  
Jahnoy Thompson Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Michael Ohioze St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Edens Thermidor Keiser (Fla.)
Xavier Williams Indiana Tech
Qadir Muhammad Indiana Tech
Acdane Campbell Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Danielle Richards Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Robert Iron Shell Briar Cliff (Iowa)
   
600 Meter Dash  
Tre Hinds Wayland Baptist (Texas)
CJ Muller Concordia (Neb.)
Devon Marrow Indiana Tech
Gairy Springer Indiana Tech
Mason Held York (Neb.)
Ben Martinez Rioe Grande (Ohio)
Alan Varela Doane (Neb.)
Aaron Lemon Northwestern (Iowa)
   
800 Meter Dash  
Presley Martin Marian (Ind.)
Brent Rodden Siena Heights (Mich.)
Alex Saunders Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Thomas Morrell III Eastern Oregon
Mark Moeller Dakota State (S.D.)
Peter Hollinger Northwestern (Iowa)
Jordan Houdek Mount Mary (S.D.)
Bryce Choate Tennessee Wesleyan
   
1000 Meter Run  
Jeremy Brassard Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Brian Blaylock St. Francis (Ill.)
Luke Runyan Indiana Tech
Michael Conant Westmont (Calif.)
John Danner Benedictine (Kan.)
Andrew Herbert Bethel (Ind.)
Jacob Green Morningside (Iowa)
Jason Kenny Morningside (Iowa)
   
One Mile Run  
Jackson Thomas Bacone (Okla.)
Colin de Young Cornerstone (Mich.)
Daniel Garcia Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Tim Rose Northwestern (Iowa)
Chance Hyatt Carroll (Mont.)
Taylor Tafelsky Milligan (Tenn.)
Benson Koech Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Alejandro Garcia Robert Morris (Ill.)
   
3000 Meter Run  
Geoffrey Kipchumba William Carey (Miss.)
Cam Knudsen St. Francis (Ill.)
Danny Aldaba Midland (Neb.)
Jacob Reinking Indiana Wesleyan
Nic Maszk Eastern Oregon
Nolan Ryan Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
Eric Villagrana Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Joseph Beamish Taylor (Ind.)
   
5000 Meter Run  
Geoffrey Kipchumba William Carey (Miss.)
Tony Floyd Madonna (Mich.)
Matt Hall Taylor (Ind.)
Tony Weber St. Mary (Kan.)
Ryan Smith Goshen (Ind.)
Max McNeill Oklahoma City
Sam Beal Cumberlands (Ky.)
Tommy Skosky Columbia (Mo.)
   
3000 Meter RaceWalk  
Anthony Peters St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Emilio Mancha St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Luke Jobson West Virginia Tech
Doug Hutcherson Central Methodist (Mo.)
Sam Elmi Cornerstone (Mich.)
Jason Rabie Cornerstone (Mich.)
Jacob Benson Cornerstone (Mich.)
   
60 Meter Hurdles  
Taylor Killings Marian (Ind.)
Trevor Stanley Indiana Tech
Caleb Anthony Taylor (Ind.)
Matthew Kirkendall Eastern Oregon
Lucas Wiechman Concordia (Neb.)
Seth Reynolds IU East (Ind.)
Jose Chorro Dickinson State (N.D.)
Chaz Hawkins Tennessee Wesleyan
   
High Jump  
Nate McKeown Aquinas (Mich.)
Anthony Cota Westmont (Calif.)
Jacob Moats Dordt (Iowa)
Dakarai Hightower Doane (Neb.)
Jake Nash Huntington (Ind.)
Isaac Zitterkopf MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
Michael Moffitt Indiana Wesleyan
Corion Knight Florida Memorial
   
Pole Vault  
Curtis Bell Aquinas (Mich.)
Justin McKenzie Indiana Tech
Lucas Wiechman Concordia (Neb.)
Art Hop McPherson (Kan.)
Andrew Klein Doane (Neb.)
Scott Berzley Aquinas (Mich.)
Jonathan Dehaan Taylor (Ind.)
Holden Oelke Doane (Neb.)
   
Long Jump  
Thobias Nilsson Montler Keiser (Fla.)
Corion Knight Florida Memorial
Isaiah Lintz Indiana Tech
Leon Boyd Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Keshawn Robinson Indiana Tech
Alain Dixon Indiana Tech
Marcellion Gardner Marian (Ind.)
Jay Liggins Dickinson State (N.D.)
   
Triple Jump  
Leon Boyd Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Alain Dixon Indiana Tech
De'Andre Miller Doane (Neb.)
Cedric Shell Graceland (Iowa)
Shingai Kusena Doane (Neb.)
Jryi Davis Point Park (Pa.)
Michael Lewis MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
Dontavious Patrick Voorhees (S.C.)
   
Shot Put  
Zachary Lurz Concordia (Neb.)
Zach Brittain Doane (Neb.)
Alex Wellington Hastings (Neb.)
Malik Stuart Indiana Tech
Seth Sabata Midland (Neb.)
Kyle Mitchell St. Francis (Ill.)
Nathan Riley Indiana Tech
Grant Judson Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
   
Weight Throw  
Cody Boellstorff Concordia (Neb.)
Erik Escobedo Bethel (Ind.)
Zachary Lurz Concordia (Neb.)
Alex Wellington Hastings (Neb.)
Derek Seddon William Penn (Iowa)
Al Lake Davenport (Mich.)
Nathan Houser Midland (Neb.)
Zach Brittain Davenport (Mich.)
   
Heptathlon  
Lucas Wiechmann Concordia (Neb.)
Winston Lawson Vanguard (Calif.)
Seth Gretz Oregon Tech
Cole Connell St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Philip Fox Bethel (Ind.)
Kevin Smith Spring Arbor (Mich.)
Jordan Strand Northwestern (Iowa)
Maximilian Holzmuller Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
   
4x400 Meter Relay  
Xavier Williams Indiana Tech
Kejavon Moore Indiana Tech
Qadir Muhammad Indiana Tech
Gairy Springer Indiana Tech
Danielle Richards Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Alex Saunders Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Acdane Campbell Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Jahnoy Thompson Southern-New Orleans (La.)
Demetrious Turner Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Jean Soutien Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Brian Gonzales Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Tre Hinds Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Steven Linton Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Alvin Best Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Alex Hunt Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Brady Williams Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Jack Reemtsma St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Matt Ferris St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Rane Nichols St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Michael Ohioze St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Lucas Wiechman Concordia (Neb.)
Jake Rodgers Concordia (Neb.)
Nathan Matters Concordia (Neb.)
CJ Muller Concordia (Neb.)
Brett Baumgartner Bethel (Ind.)
Alex Moses Bethel (Ind.)
Travis Sperry Bethel (Ind.)
Connor Sowders Bethel (Ind.)
Lilrobert Wilson Webber International (Fla.)
Michael Braxton Webber International (Fla.)
Jordan Clarke Webber International (Fla.)
Ceaph McAfee Webber International (Fla.)
   
4x800 Meter Relay  
Jamal Namous Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Jonathan Kiptum Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Supervoid Mack Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Daniel Garcia Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Matt Adair Indiana Tech
Devonta Beckham Indiana Tech
Devon Marrow Indiana Tech
Luke Runyan Indiana Tech
Anthony Vermilye Siena Heights (Mich.)
Kyler VanWormer Siena Heights (Mich.)
Dominic Muessig Siena Heights (Mich.)
Brent Rodden Siena Heights (Mich.)
Fred Petsch Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Isaac Petsch Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Christopher Gino Giovagnoli Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Benson Koech Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Kyle Hiser Morningside (Iowa)
Drew Schiltz Morningside (Iowa)
Alex DeVries Morningside (Iowa)
Jacob Green Morningside (Iowa)
Noah Stratton Indiana Wesleyan
Chad Ellens Indiana Wesleyan
Joshua Neideck Indiana Wesleyan
Michael Olson Indiana Wesleyan
Idahir Lopez Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Joey Gonzalez Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Adam Berhe Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Tre Hinds Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Fabian Munoz-Lechuga Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Evan Alcorn Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Vicente Blanco Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
Josh Beal Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
   
Distance Medley Relay  
Jonathan Kiptum Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Phoenix Miller Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Supervoid Mack Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Daniel Garcia Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Joey DeBoer Cornerstone (Mich.)
Jacob Brinks Cornerstone (Mich.)
Kevin Vroegh Cornerstone (Mich.)
Colin De Young Cornerstone (Mich.)
Seth Schenck Columbia (Mo.)
Alex Fritz Columbia (Mo.)
Travis Line Columbia (Mo.)
Tyler Lawson Columbia (Mo.)
Sam Wensink Dordt (Iowa)
Josiah Eckels Dordt (Iowa)
Nick Vander Kooi Dordt (Iowa)
Caleb Drake Dordt (Iowa)
Brian Blaylock St. Francis (Ill.)
Alex Lima St. Francis (Ill.)
John Principato St. Francis (Ill.)
Cam Knudsen St. Francis (Ill.)
Presley Martin Marian (Ind.)
Aaron Murray Marian (Ind.)
Gabriel Ocasio Marian (Ind.)
Isaak Haas Marian (Ind.)
Tyler Gabriele Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Matt Oliva Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Matt Meehan Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Jeremy Brassard Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Tim Rose Northwestern (Iowa)
Levi Te Brink Northwestern (Iowa)
Peter Hollinger Northwestern (Iowa)
Tanner Goetsch Northwestern (Iowa)
 