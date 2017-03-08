Defensive Game Plan Exhausts Wolves

No. 1 Concordia heads into quarterfinals with victory

March 10, 2017

Story by Nikki Sherrill, NAIA Media Coordinator

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Stifling defense halted the charge from No. 5 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) as No. 1 Concordia (Neb.) used a strong defensive game-plan to extend their season and advance to the 2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship quarterfinals after taking a 75-56 win. The Bulldogs utilized their strength win their way into the next round of the championship.

Now riding a seven game win-streak, Concordia pushes into the quarterfinals with the win. The Bulldogs face future Great Plains Athletic Conference program No. 3 Jamestown (N.D.) Saturday in the round of eight at 1 p.m. The Jimmies (27-5) defeated No. 2 Davenport (Mich.) (31-4) in the game prior. Concordia is back in the quarterfinals after falling in the first-round last season to Goshen (Ind.). With the loss, Cardinal Stritch completes its season with a 25-7 overall record.

Cardinal Stritch never was able to get out in front of the Bulldogs, with Concordia leading the entirety of the game. The largest lead for the Bulldogs came early in the fourth quarter when they jumped out to a 24-point advantage which sealed the second-round win. The fourth quarter also proved to be overwhelming for the Wolves as they were held scoreless for the last three minutes of the contest.

Concordia led the Wolves in all scoring categories, but gained their largest advantage from their bench as the Bulldogs coming into the game accounted for 37 total points compared to the bench of Cardinal Stritch who only brought in 10 points. The paint was the next-best option for the Bulldogs as they powered down low to cash in 46 points.

Philomena Lemmers led all players with 20 points and 14 rebounds to earn her sixth double-double of the season. Lemmers was good for 9-of-15 from the field and tied for a team-high three steals in the contest. As a team, Concordia shot 40.8 percent from the floor, more than doubling the Wolves. The three-ball was not as strong this game for the Bulldogs as they only netted 6-of-24.

Cardinal Stritch, who suffers its third-straight second-round loss, was led by Kelli Schrauth who went for 12 rebounds and a team-high 16 points. Schrauth was the only double-double for the team, but senior Haley Ream earned the next-best 12 points for the Wolves. Cardinal Stritch was just barely out-rebounded in the contest as they pulled down 46.

In their 16th appearance, the Bulldogs improve to 24-15 all-time against competition on the national stage. Concordia will try to earn its 25th national championship victory in the quarterfinals Saturday.