NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Postseason Top 20 Poll

Grand View ends season ranked No. 1 for a sixth-straight year

March 10, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, NAIA Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight year, Grand View (Iowa) boasts the No. 1 ranking in the postseason edition of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Vikings won their sixth-straight national championship with a NAIA record 234.5 points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View (Iowa) holds the No. 1 ranking for the 38th-straight time and 43rd time in program history, which is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.

• The last time Grand View was not ranked No. 1 was on Oct. 17, 2012.

• All 12 of Grand View’s national qualifiers earned All-America status, including five national champions – Jacob Colon (133 pounds), Josh Wenger (141 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds) and Evan Hansen (197 pounds).

• The Vikings are the first team in NAIA Wrestling history to win six-consecutive national titles. Additionally, the Vikings are only the fourth program in collegiate wrestling history (NAIA, NJCAA, NCAA). The other programs to do so are NCAA Division I Iowa (six-straight (1995-2000) and nine-straight (1978-1986)), NCAA Division I Oklahoma State (seven-straight (1937-1949)) and NCAA Division II Cal Poly (seven-straight (1968-1974)).

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) jumps to No. 2 with 74.5 points. The Blue Raiders had four All-Americans, including national runners-up Cam Tessari (157 pounds) and Rhodes Bell (174 pounds).

• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) (64.5 points), No. 4 Williams Baptist (Ark.) (61.5 points) and No. 5 Southern Oregon (60.5 points).

• Seven of the 10 weight classes have a new top-ranked grappler.

• Four new teams joined the Top 20 – No. 16 Brewton-Parker (Ga.), No. 17 Warner Pacific (Ore.), No. 19 (tied) Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. 19 (tied) Jamestown (N.D.)

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The postseason poll was determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 234.5 2 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 74.5 3 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 64.5 4 11 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 61.5 5 10 Southern Oregon 60.5 6 2 Indiana Tech 59.5 7 17 Midland (Neb.) 54.5 8 5 Montana State-Northern 53.5 9 9 Life (Ga.) 52.5 10 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 49.0 11 13 Cumberland (Tenn.) 48.0 12 16 Missouri Valley 43.0 13 3 Menlo (Calif.) 38.0 14 8 Great Falls (Mont.) 36.0 15 15 Concordia (Neb.) 33.0 16 RV Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 31.5 17 RV Warner Pacific (Ore.) 30.5 18 20 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 30.0 T19 RV Briar Cliff (Iowa) 27.5 T19 RV Jamestown (N.D.) 27.5

Dickinson State (N.D.) (No. 11); Oklahoma City (No. 13); Northwestern (Iowa) (No. 18); Wayland Baptist (Texas) (No. 19)Oklahoma City 26.5; Morningside (Iowa) 26.0; Benedictine (Kan.) 25.5; Eastern Oregon 20.5; Simpson (Calif.) 18.5; Baker (Kan.) 17.0; Hastings (Neb.) 17.0; Lyon (Ark.) 16.0; York (Neb.) 15.5; Northwestern (Iowa) 14.0; Doane (Neb.) 13.5; Dickinson State (N.D.) 13.0; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 12.5; Southeastern (Fla.) 9.5; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 9.0; Bacone (Okla.) 5.5; Missouri Baptist 4.0; Graceland (Iowa) 3.5; Waldorf (Iowa) 2.5; William Penn (Iowa) 2.5; Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 2.0; Calumet (Ind.) 1.0; Reinhardt (Ga.) 1.0; Bethany (Kan.) 0.5; Central Christian (Kan.) 0.5.125 – Troy Lakin, Menlo (Calif.)133 – Jacob Colon, Grand View (Iowa)141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)149 – Scottie Bonds, Midland (Neb.)157 – Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)174 – Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)184 – Ben Stroh, Montana State-Northern197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)285 – Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)