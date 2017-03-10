NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Postseason Top 20 Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the sixth-straight year, Grand View (Iowa) boasts the No. 1 ranking in the postseason edition of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Vikings won their sixth-straight national championship with a NAIA record 234.5 points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)
• Grand View (Iowa) holds the No. 1 ranking for the 38th-straight time and 43rd time in program history, which is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.
• The last time Grand View was not ranked No. 1 was on Oct. 17, 2012.
• All 12 of Grand View’s national qualifiers earned All-America status, including five national champions – Jacob Colon (133 pounds), Josh Wenger (141 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds), Lawton Benna (174 pounds) and Evan Hansen (197 pounds).
• The Vikings are the first team in NAIA Wrestling history to win six-consecutive national titles. Additionally, the Vikings are only the fourth program in collegiate wrestling history (NAIA, NJCAA, NCAA). The other programs to do so are NCAA Division I Iowa (six-straight (1995-2000) and nine-straight (1978-1986)), NCAA Division I Oklahoma State (seven-straight (1937-1949)) and NCAA Division II Cal Poly (seven-straight (1968-1974)).
• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) jumps to No. 2 with 74.5 points. The Blue Raiders had four All-Americans, including national runners-up Cam Tessari (157 pounds) and Rhodes Bell (174 pounds).
• Rounding out the top five are No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) (64.5 points), No. 4 Williams Baptist (Ark.) (61.5 points) and No. 5 Southern Oregon (60.5 points).
• Seven of the 10 weight classes have a new top-ranked grappler.
• Four new teams joined the Top 20 – No. 16 Brewton-Parker (Ga.), No. 17 Warner Pacific (Ore.), No. 19 (tied) Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. 19 (tied) Jamestown (N.D.)
• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.
Poll Methodology
• The postseason poll was determined using the individual and team results from the national championship
• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.
|Rank
|Previous Rank
|School
|Total Team Points
|1
|1
|Grand View (Iowa)
|234.5
|2
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|74.5
|3
|4
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|64.5
|4
|11
|Williams Baptist (Ark.)
|61.5
|5
|10
|Southern Oregon
|60.5
|6
|2
|Indiana Tech
|59.5
|7
|17
|Midland (Neb.)
|54.5
|8
|5
|Montana State-Northern
|53.5
|9
|9
|Life (Ga.)
|52.5
|10
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|49.0
|11
|13
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|48.0
|12
|16
|Missouri Valley
|43.0
|13
|3
|Menlo (Calif.)
|38.0
|14
|8
|Great Falls (Mont.)
|36.0
|15
|15
|Concordia (Neb.)
|33.0
|16
|RV
|Brewton-Parker (Ga.)
|31.5
|17
|RV
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|30.5
|18
|20
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|30.0
|T19
|RV
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|27.5
|T19
|RV
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|27.5
Dropped from the Top 20: Dickinson State (N.D.) (No. 11); Oklahoma City (No. 13); Northwestern (Iowa) (No. 18); Wayland Baptist (Texas) (No. 19)
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma City 26.5; Morningside (Iowa) 26.0; Benedictine (Kan.) 25.5; Eastern Oregon 20.5; Simpson (Calif.) 18.5; Baker (Kan.) 17.0; Hastings (Neb.) 17.0; Lyon (Ark.) 16.0; York (Neb.) 15.5; Northwestern (Iowa) 14.0; Doane (Neb.) 13.5; Dickinson State (N.D.) 13.0; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 12.5; Southeastern (Fla.) 9.5; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 9.0; Bacone (Okla.) 5.5; Missouri Baptist 4.0; Graceland (Iowa) 3.5; Waldorf (Iowa) 2.5; William Penn (Iowa) 2.5; Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 2.0; Calumet (Ind.) 1.0; Reinhardt (Ga.) 1.0; Bethany (Kan.) 0.5; Central Christian (Kan.) 0.5.
Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings
125 – Troy Lakin, Menlo (Calif.)
133 – Jacob Colon, Grand View (Iowa)
141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)
149 – Scottie Bonds, Midland (Neb.)
157 – Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern
165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)
174 – Lawton Benna, Grand View (Iowa)
184 – Ben Stroh, Montana State-Northern
197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)
285 – Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)