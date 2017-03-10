2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (March 10)

Stars earn Fifth-straight No. 1

March 10, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Communications & Sports Information Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-straight poll, the ten-time national champions Oklahoma City captures the No. 1 spot in the third regular-season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday. Gathering all 19 first-place votes and 529 total points, the Stars are the unanimous No. 1 team in the newest poll. This is the first poll for the spring season. The next Top 25 Poll will be released Friday, March 24.

Top 25 highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• The defending national champions are again the top team in the nation as No. 1 Oklahoma City leads all programs in the newest edition of the Top 25 poll. The Stars have been in this position for five-straight polls after winning its tenth national championship last season.

• Texas Wesleyan maintains its No. 2 spot with 512 points. The Rams have now been ranked in the top five for the fourth-straight edition.

• Rounding out the top five is Dalton State (Ga.), which maintained the No. 3 spot with 495 points, followed by No. 4 Wayland Baptist (Texas) with 475 points and No. 5 Keiser (Fla.) with 456 points.

• Two programs are making new appearances in the rankings this week after not making the cut in the last edition – No. 21 Taylor (Ind.) and No. 24 William Jessup (Calif.).

• Eight teams made positive movements this week, led by No. 6 USC Beaufort (S.C.), which bounced up seven positions from its previous rating. No. 11 Arizona Christian earned a six-place adjustment, as well.

• Eight squads saw negative movement from the last rankings, but managed to hold steady in the Top 25.

• Fourteen of the 21 conferences/unaffiliated groups are represented in the ratings this week. The Sun Conference brings in the most with five teams, while the Sooner Athletic Conference welcomes three, including the No. 1 program.

• Only two teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 with Oklahoma City in 2002 and 2004 and former-member Oklahoma Christian in 2008.



Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occur bi-weekly for the 2016-17 season.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2016-17 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 3 – (March 10, 2017)

RANK LAST^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City (19) 529 2 2 Texas Wesleyan 512 3 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 495 4 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 475 5 6 Keiser (Fla.) 456 6 13 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 428 7 10 Northwestern Ohio 398 8 8 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 392 9 4 British Columbia 383 10 11 Southeastern (Fla.) 358 11 17 Arizona Christian 354 12 16 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 332 13 11 William Woods (Mo.) 329 14 9 Grand View (Iowa) 328 15 15 St. Thomas (Fla.) 287 16 7 Victoria (B.C.) 283 17 14 Point (Ga.) 275 18 17 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 253 19 19 Mount Mercy (Iowa) 242 20 20 Coastal Georgia 212 21 NR Taylor (Ind.) 175 22 25 Maddona (Mich.) 147 23 22 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 144 24 NR William Jessup (Calif.) 129 25 21 Oklahoma Wesleyan 128

Dropped out of rankings: Corban (Ore.); Marian (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Corban (Ore.) 78; Oregon Tech 59; Reinhardt (Ga.) 56; Missouri Valley 51; Faulkner (Ala.) 42; Marian (Ind.) 38; Webber International (Fla.) 24; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 23; St. Andrews (N.C.) 18; The Master’s (Calif.) 11; Tennessee Wesleyan 8; Cumberlands (Ky.) 7; Bellevue (Neb.) 3

^Based off 2016 Coaches’ Poll - No. 2 (Nov. 4, 2016)