2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (March 10)

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains as No. 1

March 10, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications & Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the second edition in-a-row. The Bees gathered all 18 first-place votes and earned 498 total points in the latest edition, the national office announced Friday. This is the first poll of the spring season. The next Coaches’ Poll will be released Friday, March 24.

Top 25 highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• After a 2016 national championship second-place finish, the Bees of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) have made their way to the No. 1 ranking for the second week in-a-row in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. SCAD Savannah snatched all first-place votes to earn the ranking.

• Keiser (Fla.), crawled its way forward to take the No. 2 spot and 474 points in this edition. In their last meet on Feb. 21, the Seahawks placed first-out-of-10 teams in the Georgetown Invitational.

• Rounding out the top five is No. 3 Oklahoma City with 462 points, No. 4 Dalton State (Ga.) with 460 points and No. 5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) with 428 points.

• There is one new squad that entered the rankings as Cumberland (Tenn.) came in at No. 24 this week. The Phoenix replaced Coastal Georgia, which fell out of the Top 25 this week.

• One team fell out of the poll this edition, with Coastal Georgia receiving votes this poll.

• The positive movement this week is highlighted by No. 18 Southeastern (Fla.), which moved up four spots, while William Woods (Mo.) and Thomas (Ga.) each moved two positions.

• Eleven programs made negative improvements on the rankings, but still stayed in the Top 25 this week.

• Thirteen of the 21 conference/unaffiliated groups are represented in this edition.

• The Sun Conference leads the way with five squads representing it, including the No. 1 team. The Mid-South Conference brings in four teams, while the Southern States Athletic Conference welcomed three.

• Only three teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 – British Columbia (2001), Oklahoma City (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008) and Keiser (Fla.) (2015).

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occur bi-weekly for the 2016-17 season.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2016-17 Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (March 10)

RANK LAST SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) FINAL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (18) 498 2 4 Keiser (Fla.) 474 3 2 Oklahoma City 462 4 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 460 5 6 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 428 6 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) 412 7 7 British Columbia 408 8 8 William Carey (Miss.) 391 9 10 Embry-Riddle (Ariz) 361 10 12 William Woods (Mo.) 354 11 9 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 341 12 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 324 13 13 Texas Wesleyan 313 14 16 Thomas (Ga.) 277 15 14 Indiana Tech 267 16 17 Oregon Tech 233 17 15 Faulkner (Ala.) 232 18 22 Southeastern (Fla.) 223 19 18 Marian (Ind.) 200 20 20 Northwestern Ohio 189 21 19 Milligan (Tenn.) 178 22 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 171 23 24 William Penn (Iowa) 139 24 NR Cumberland (Tenn.) 133 25 21 Bellevue (Neb.) 121

Dropped from the Top 25: Coastal Georgia

Others receiving votes: Victoria (B.C.) 77; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 74; Rocky Mountain (Mont) 53; Madonna (Mich.) 35; St. Andrews (N.C.) 33; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 31; Coastal Georgia 19; Corban (Ore.) 16; Saint Francis (Ind.) 16