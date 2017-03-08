Bethel Flies Past Eastern Oregon

Pilots score 100 points for second straight game

March 10, 2017

by Matt Bos-Media Coordinator

Point Lookout, Mo. – (Box Score) No.1 seed Bethel (Ind.) led from start to finish as they cruised to a 104-71 win over No.4 Eastern Oregon in a second round match-up played today at the NAIA D-II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Playing like its No.1 seed, Bethel scored the first 12 points, 10 by senior guard Jordyn Coon, and followed with a 14-6 run as they raced out to a 26-6 lead. The Pilots made 10 of their first 13 field goal attempts during its torrid start.

Bethel continued to dominate play with its precision on offense coupled with its constant defensive pressure, leading to a 60-31 halftime advantage. The 60-point half was the most scored so far at the 2017 D-II championship.

The Pilots stretched the lead to 30 right away in the second half and had things in control for the duration of the final 20 minutes, scoring 100 points in their second consecutive game and for the 12th time this season. Bethel has the largest margin of the victory in its two games at the 2017 event.

Bethel shot 56% for the game and had six players score in double figures, led by Caleb Oetjen and Clay Yeo with 16 points each. Coon ended with 14 and both Gage Ott and Luke Fisher scored 12. Paul Forman rounds out the top scorers with 11. The Pilots held a 47-30 edge on the glass.

Bryan McGriff led Eastern Oregon with a game-high 29 points, going 15-for-19 from the free throw line, tied for fourth most attempts ever at the D-II Championship. Kentrell Washington added 13 for the Mountaineers, who close the year with a 24-9 record.

Bethel improves to 31-4 on the season and will play in its eighth overall quarterfinal and first since 2014. They will play No.6 Bellevue (Neb.) on Saturday at 5pm.

For more information on the national championship, click here. To watch the live video stream, go to NAIANetwork.com.