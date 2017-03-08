Fighting Saints Erase Early 14-Point Deficit to Head into National Semifinals

St. Francis to play for spot in national title after come-back win

March 11, 2017

Story by Nikki Sherrill, NAIA Media Coordinator

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Maya Ah You’s step-back prayer could not fall at the buzzer for Eastern Oregon, sending No. 1 overall St. Francis (Ill.) into the national semifinals. The Fighting Saints defeated the Mountaineers in their first-ever appearance in a national quarterfinal, 51-48. With this victory, St. Francis will head into the national semifinals for the first time in program history behind a 34-1 record with its only loss coming in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference final against Saint Xavier (Ill.), who also remains in the field.

The overall No. 1 seed in St. Francis (Ill.) advances their season even longer after the victory, and earn a spot in the semifinals on Monday. The Fighting Saints will see either No. 1 Marian (Ind.) (32-3), the defending national champion, or No. 2 and undefeated Southeastern (Fla.) (28-0) on Monday at 6 p.m. The national semifinals will also be broadcast on ESPN3.

Despite out-scoring St. Francis 34-26 in the paint and getting 26 points from its bench, Eastern Oregon could not overcome a cold-shooting night from beyond the arc. On the night, the Mountaineers connected on only 2-of-19 3-point range, a frigid 10 percent. St. Francis did not break too far ahead of Eastern Oregon, as it only jumped out a five-point lead at the 8:29 mark in the fourth quarter – its largest of the contest. Ah You led her Mountaineers back within three, but could not connect at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, falling in their final game of the season.

Charnelle Reed of St. Francis led her Fighting Saints with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds while only committing two personal fouls. St. Francis caught eight steals in the game and earned 13 points off those forced turnovers. The Fighting Saints out-shot the Mountaineers only from the 3-point line, going for 37.5 percent. Eastern Oregon, however, had the advantage from the field with 38.5 percent and at the charity stripe with 75 percent.

Ashley Knight pulled through the strongest for Eastern Oregon with a game-high 21 points, which led all-scorers. Knight also captured seven rebounds in her final game.

The Mountaineers drop to 7-10 all-time in Sioux City at the national championship in their 10th appearance in program history.