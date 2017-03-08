Krolicki Leads Cougars to Quarterfinals; Hits 2,000th Point Mark

All No. 1 seeds advance

March 10, 2017

Story by Nikki Sherrill, NAIA Media Coordinator

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) Kara Krolicki of Saint Xavier (Ill.) led a late first-half charge and hit the 2,000-point mark to propel the Cougars into the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. Krolicki and the Cougars pulled away from No. 4 Friends (Kan.) leading into half time and held on the grasp the last open spot in the quarterfinals at the 2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship. The Cougars walked away with a 96-66 victory to punch their advancement. Saint Xavier joins the other three No. 1 seeds in the field in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) (28-4), who defeated No. 3 Morningside (Iowa) (24-9) in the game prior, will be the opponent for Saint Xavier in the quarterfinal matchup. That game is slated to tip in the night-cap Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

A quick seven-point lead by Friends in the first quarter forced Saint Xavier’s head coach Bob Hallberg to call a timeout and get his squad in check. Shortly after the timeout, Krolicki, the junior guard, took over, knocking down timely 3-pointers to boost the momentum back into the Cougars’ favor. To end the first half, Krolicki was involved heavily in an 8-0 run by Saint Xavier, hitting a big 3-pointer and assisting on two other baskets to her fellow Cougars. Saint Xavier brought a 43-32 lead into the locker room at half.

Krolicki, who averages 21.9 points per game, led the way for the Cougars with 29 points. Brittany Collins for Saint Xavier dominated the boards as she pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds in her 33 minutes played. As a team, Saint Xavier went 31-of-57 from the field, while connecting on 14 3-pointers. A big factor for the Cougars was their post play as they cashed in on 30 points in the paint compared to Friends’ 00 points down low. Saint Xavier also bettered the Falcons in second-chance points, holding a 13-11 advantage to end the game.

The Falcons end their 2017 campaign at a 28-6 showing. Shann Sellers, who entered the championship leading in scoring, steals and assists, was once again the backbone for Friends. Ending with 24 points, 13 rebounds and four steals, Sellers led her team in all assets, a normal routine for Friends. Collectively, the Falcons were good for 24-72 from the field to go for 33 percent in the loss.

Friends, who won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season, moves its all-time record at the national championship to 2-7 in their 7th appearance to Sioux City.