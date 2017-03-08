Bulldogs Shut Down Hammer to Move On

No. 1 Concordia into national semifinals

March 11, 2017

Story by Nikki Sherrill, NAIA Media Coordinator

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – (Box Score) In the 2015 quarterfinals at the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, Concordia shut down the Jamestown (N.D.) offense to advance into the national semifinals. This year, in the 2017 quarterfinals, Concordia did just that again, shutting down the Jimmies’ senior leader, Taylor Hammer, and limiting her to only two points as she fouled out in the fourth quarter. With the 74-59 win, the Bulldogs head into Monday and earn a spot in the national semifinals for the second time in just three years.

No. 1 Concordia (Neb.) (34-2) will await their fate in the national semifinals and will take on either No. 1 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (32-2) or No. 2 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) (28-4) on Monday night at 6 p.m. The national semifinals will be broadcasted on ESPN3. The loss concludes Jamestown at 27-6 on the year.

Taylor Hammer played the leading role in Jamestown’s run into the quarterfinals. In the second-round game, Hammer netted 36 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Concordia knew the game plan for the Jimmies would revolve around Hammer in the quarterfinals, and they played their plan perfectly, shutting down Hammer and only allowing her two points as she fouled out. Hammer also turned the ball over five times, allowing for 16 Bulldog points off turnovers and 10 on fast-breaks.

The first half for Concordia was all Bulldogs as they took a 49-23 lead into the locker rooms. While the Jimmies bounced back in the second half to outscore Concordia by one, the strong early play for the Bulldogs was enough to take the win. Three Concordia members hit double-digits led by Quinn Wragge with 16 points. Shelby Quinn (12) and Mary Janovich (11) followed behind. The glass was owned for the Bulldogs by Philenoma Lammers with a team-high 10. Concordia shot 44.1 percent from the field and connected on six 3-pointers.

Hammer, even with Jamestown falling, led all defenders with 11 rebounds. Jamestown also had the leading scorer in the contest with 21 from McKayla Orr. Collectively, the Jimmies shot 19-of-63 – good for 30.2 percent. Kyra Dewald, who normally leads the team in scoring on the season, netted the other remaining double-digit amount with 11.

Jamestown, who is now 0-2 in national quarterfinals, drops to 8-9 all-time in their ninth appearance in the national championship.