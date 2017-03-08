Quarterfinal Preview

All four No. 1 seeds advance

March 11, 2017

By Matt Bos, NAIA Media Coordinator



Point Lookout, Mo. – Eight teams remain at the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship held on the campus of College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo. The four No.1 seeds comprise half of the quarterfinal field and a pair of No. 6 seeds are the lowest of the remaining four teams left. Action gets underway this afternoon at 1pm with the first of four contests to determine what teams get past the weekend and advance to the national semifinals.

No.1 Bethel is the only top seed to avoid an early round scare. The Pilots have scored over 100 points in each of their games and have the largest margin of victory (29.5ppg) among teams at the D-II Championship. The other three No.1 seeds, Cornerstone, Indiana Wesleyan and Union, have been tested in at least one of their previous match-ups.

Four teams have 30+ wins this season, with Cornerstone and Union leading the way with 32, followed by Bethel (31) and Trinity International (30).

Cornerstone has the most quarterfinal appearances among the eight teams left with 10. Bethel and Indiana Wesleyan are next with eight, followed by Bellevue with five, Tabor with three and IU East with two. Tabor’s last quarterfinal trip was in 1997, the second of two straight appearances for the Bluejays. Both Union and Trinity International are playing in their first quarterfinal.

Three of the eight teams remaining have won at least one national title; Bethel (3), Cornerstone (2) and Indiana Wesleyan (2). IWU is the defending national champion.

Records or top 10 Individual/Team Performances:

Eastern Oregon-matched the second most for made 3pters (17)

Eastern Oregon’s 40 attempted 3pt goals is 4th most all-time

2017 Quarterfinal Match-ups:

No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.)(32-3) vs. No. 2 IU East (28-7), 1pm

No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan (28-7) vs No. 6 Tabor (Kan.)(25-9), 3pm

No. 1 Bethel (Ind.)(31-4) vs. No. 6 Bellevue (Neb.)(24-10), 5pm

No. 1 Union (Ky.)(32-3) vs No. 3 Trinity International (Ill.)(30-5), 7pm



Conference Record Through Second Round: (teams listed are still in)

Crossroads: 6-2 (Bethel, Indiana Wesleyan)

Kansas Collegiate: 3-1 (Tabor)

North Star: 2-0 (Bellevue)

Cascade: 3-5

Chicagoland: 3-2 (Trinity International)

Appalachian: 2-1 (Union)

Wolverine-Hoosier: 2-2 (Cornerstone)

River States: 2-2 (IU East)

Great Plains: 1-4

The Sun: 0-1

Cal-Pacific: 0-1

Association of Independent: 0-3

Seed Record:

#1: 8-0 #5: 1-4

#2: 3-3 #6: 4-2

#3: 3-3 #7: 2-4

#4: 3-4 #8: 0-4



Stats Leaders (remaining teams only):

Points per Game: Tyrone Sherman, Paul Stone (Union)-24.5

Rebounds per Game: Zach Kirschbaum (Trinity International)-12.5

Assists per Game: Jacoby Claypool (IU East)-5.5

Field Goal Percentage: Clay Yeo (Bethel)-75%

3pters Made: Mike Cardenas (Bellevue) 11



The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will video-stream the first 28 games live leading up to the semifinals and final on ESPN3. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click here.

