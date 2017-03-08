Defending Champions Survive Again With Last Second Win

Wildcats earn third trip to quarterfinals

March 11, 2017

by Matt Bos-Media Coordinator

Point Lookout, Mo. –(Box Score) Two free throws by Ben Carlson lifted No.1 Indiana Wesleyan past No.6 Tabor (Kan.) 64-62 in the second quarterfinal match-up played today at the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

Down by as many as 15 in the second half, DeShun Patterson scored eight of his team’s 14 points during a 14-0 run to bring Tabor to within one, 53-52, with five minutes left. Another basket by Patterson moments later gave the Bluejays its first lead (56-55) since early in the first half.

From there, the lead changed hands six times and the game was tied three, the final coming at 62 with 27 seconds left.

Following an Indiana Wesleyan timeout, Carlson was fouled on a cut to the basket and then made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left to put the Wildcats in front. Tabor was unable to get a shot off during the final seconds as IWU earned another thrilling win.

Tournament-tested seniors Bob Peters and Lane Mahurin led Indiana Wesleyan with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Mahurin pulled down 10 rebounds and Peters dished out five assists.

The Wildcats were held to 39% shooting, below their season average of 51%, but did have the advantage on the glass, 34-29.

Tabor was led by junior backcourt duo of Julian Winton (23) and Patterson (12), with both players dishing out three assists. The Bluejays shot 49% for the game, 21% (3/14) from beyond the arc. Reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years, Tabor closes the season with a 25-10 record.

First half play was close with Tabor having the early advantage (17-13) until a 10-0 Indiana Wesleyan run put them in front for the final 10 minutes. The half ended with the Wildcats leading by three, 33-30.

Indiana Wesleyan picked up its play on the defensive end during the opening minutes of the second half, holding Tabor to only four points over the first eight minutes, setting up a 15-point lead.

The defending champions move on with a 29-7 record, advancing to their third national quarterfinal. IWU will play the winner of the No.1 Union (Ky.)/No.3 Trinity International (Ill.) match-up on Monday night, March 13, at 6pm.

For more information on the national championship, click here. To watch the live video stream, go to NAIANetwork.com.