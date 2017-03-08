Bellevue Upsets No.1 Seed Bethel In Overtime

Bruins earn fourth trip to national semifinal

March 11, 2017

by Matt Bos-Media Coordinator

Point Lookout, Mo. – (Box Score) Coming from 15 points down in the second half, No.6 Bellevue rallied to register the first shocking upset of the tournament, eliminating the Duer brackets top seed Bethel (Ind.), 77-75, in overtime. The contest was a quarterfinal matchup in the 26th annual NAIA Division II Basketball Tournament, being played on the campus of The College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, MO.

Bethel's Pilots had rolled through its first two opponents, scoring 104 points in each contest.

Junior guard Jalen Hall was Bellevue's man of the moment, hitting the game winner from in close with 7.5 seconds remaining in the overtime. Hall finished the game with nine points. A three-point shot for the win by Bethel bounced off the front rim at the buzzer.

Though leading 38-32, Bethel survived an uneven first half with stellar floor general Caleb Oetjen banished to the bench with a second foul 2:59 into the game. The Pilots biggest lead of the half was nine, 26-17, on Nick Kindig's three pointer with 11:14 remaining.

Jacob Coon had 11 first half points for Bethel, while Nick Hilton, Mike Cardenas and Hall combined for 24 of Bellevue's 32.

With Oetjen's return to the floor, the Pilots ran off the first nine points of the second half to lead 47-32 with 18:14 remaining in regulation.

However, Coach Shane Paben's crew was not through. Combining swarming defense with the spectacular long range shooting of Hilton (eight 3s in the game, five in the second half) and effective back-in moves to the hoop by Blake Wilder (six second half baskets), Bellevue finally corralled the top-seeds with 9:17 remaining in regulation on Hilton's downtown trey.

The lead changed hands five more times before the end of regulation. Bethel's Clay Yeo sent the game into overtime (70-70) with a driving basket with sixteen seconds remaining.

In overtime, yet another Hilton bomb gave Bellevue the lead 75-72, with 2:21 left. Yeo drove for a score to narrow the gap to one and hit the first of two free throws with 0:35.2 on the clock to set up Hall's end of game heroics.

Yeo led the Pilots with 20 points, Coon added 18 and Gage Ott contributed 13 and a game high 10 rebounds. Bethel outrebounded Bellevue 48-34.

Hilton had a game high 26, hitting eight of eleven from long range. Wilder and Mike Cardenas (four threes) contributed 14 apiece for Bellevue.

The game marked the close to the career of legendary Bethel mentor Mike Lightfoot, who guided the Pilots to numerous tournament appearances and three NAIA Division II championships. Bethel finishes 31-5 in Coach Lightfoot's swansong.

Bellevue (Bellevue, NE), now 25-10, advances to Monday's semifinal where they will meet Cornerstone (33-3), the No.1 seed and champions of the Liston bracket. Tip-off will be at 8 PM.