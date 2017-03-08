2017 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Scholar-Athletes Announced

286 women earn honor

March 13, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Monday that 286 Division II women’s basketball student-athletes have been named 2016-17 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Davenport (Mich.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan led all schools with eight students earning the honor.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status.

To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, click here.



To view the entire list, click here.