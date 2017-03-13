Loyola (La.) a Growing Presence on New Orleans Baseball Scene

Loyola Head Coach Doug Faust steadily improving Wolf Pack program

March 13, 2017

Story by Tom Flynn, fieldhousejournal.net

Loyola (La.)’s fifth-year head baseball coach Doug Faust is clear in the approach he’s taken to steadily improving his Wolf Pack program.

“We try to build our program around pitching, defense, and aggressive base running. We’ve been pretty successful with it the last couple of years,” said the former University of New Orleans’ second baseman (1988-90).

The pitching component of that strategy fell victim to the injury bug last fall.

“This year, we’re struggling a little bit because we had three of our top five pitchers have surgery and redshirted the season. They all had surgery after the fall [scrimmage] season – one elbow and two shoulders. So it’s been tough to hold the opposition down,” added Faust.

Loyola’s wheelhouse is a 3-2 or 4-3 ballgame, the coach explained, and it’s unlikely this year that they’ll be able to outslug opponents in an 8-6 or 10-8 affair.

“We don’t have the hitters to put up a lot of big innings and three-run homers," said Faust. “We do have scrappy, grinder type baseball players – we can find those guys.”

Last year the Wolf Pack had a once-in-an-era power hitter, Luis Anguizola, who was drafted by the Padres. He was the highest Loyola New Orleans player taken in the draft since 1970 and was just the sixth player drafted in the program’s history.

The native Panamanian had one of the best seasons in Wolf Pack history when he tied the all-time program record with 80 hits, had the second highest batting average ever with a .428 clip, and broke the all-time school record for doubles with 27.

“He produced tremendously for us in the middle of the lineup last year, but this season we don’t have that presence in the middle of the lineup,” said Faust. “We have four or five two-hole hitters in our batting order as opposed to a middle of the order guy.”

To fill the lack of experienced pitchers on his staff, Faust has been forced to move players ahead of their typical maturation on the mound. “Guys that should have been throwing mid-week games are now throwing conference weekend games. We have several freshmen that have been on the mound this year,” said Faust. “Their role initially was to be long relief, maybe setup guys. Now they’re all of a sudden mid-week starters.”

Heading into Friday’s games against the University of Mobile, the Wolf Pack was holding its own at 11-12 on the season. Freshman Alexander Acevedo, a Miami native, is tied for the team lead with three wins, and other than a rocky outing against LSU Shreveport (La.), has pitched well.

With the academic draw of Loyola New Orleans and temperate weather to offer his student-athletes, Faust is able to recruit well beyond the area. “One of our better pitchers, who had elbow surgery, A.J. Smith, is down from Billings, Montana. He had a lot of offers. When he came down for his first visit, we were practicing in shorts and t-shirts and it was February.”

Smith, a sophomore, was solid last year in limited work. He put up a 2.13 ERA and held opposing batters to a .191 average.

His absence is conspicuous in 2017, but timely hitting from Wolf Pack hitters has kept the squad competitive. Senior outfielder Lorenzo Alexander is pacing the team with a .424 average through March 8. He’s also belted five home runs and driven in 34 in just 23 games. The right fielder also leads the team in stolen bases, with eight.

Faust, who coached high school locally for two decades before taking the Loyola job, has used his New Orleans connections to also draw talent from near at hand. Despite a sub .500 start for the team to date, the future bodes well for a program that has strung together three 20+ win seasons coming into 2017, with a fourth still in sight this year.

“Each recruiting class has been getting better, and we’re able to attract more of our local players. Which is a big deal to me because baseball is played really well down here in Louisiana,” said Faust.

The Wolf Pack returns to action on March 10 to face Mobile (Ala.) in a Friday twinbill.