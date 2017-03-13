St. Thomas University adds Track & Field Program

Men's and Women's Track and Field Programs will begin in Spring of 2018

March 13, 2017

Story by St. Thomas (Fla.) Athletics

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – St. Thomas University will add Men's and Women's Track & Field as a varsity sport on the intercollegiate level beginning in Spring of 2018.



The STU Men's and Women's Track & Field team will be an all-encompassing outdoor program, competing in all Field events (Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump, Discus, Shot Put) and all running events ranging from sprints (60 meters to 800 meters) to distance (1,000 meter to 10 K).



This Spring, the STU Track & Field team has commenced competition on the club level. The Bobcats club team competed at the ERAU Eagle Invitational on Feb. 18 and will compete again in Daytona Beach on March 31.



In 2018, the Bobcats will be participating in Sun Conference and NAIA competition. The Sun Conference Championships and the NAIA Championships are held annually every April. Also on the schedule for 2018 are The Pepsi/Florida Relays, the Embry-Riddle Challenge and the Adidas/Raleigh Relays in North Carolina.



The Track & Field program will be under the leadership of Carlos Maymi , who also serves as STU's Cross Country Coach. Maymi coached at St. Brendan High School from 2012-16, while also coaching Olympic hopefuls for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He holds his USA Track & Field Level 1 certification and a technical certification from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. An accomplished athlete who is a three-time national team member for Puerto Rico, Maymi ran the 800 and 1,500 meters in high school and college. He has competed at the international level in athletics, cycling and triathlon. Maymi qualified twice for the Boston Marathon after placing in the top-15 at both the Miami Marathon and the Donna Marathon in Jacksonville. A native of Miami and graduate of Felix Varela HS, Maymi earned his B.A. in Special Education from Miami University (Ohio) in 2010.



With the addition of Men's and Women's Track & Field, St. Thomas University now offers 14 varsity sports competing in the NAIA as a member of The Sun Conference.

Intercollegiate Varsity Sports at St. Thomas University



Men's Sports Women's Sports

Baseball Basketball Basketball Cross Country Cross Country Soccer Golf Softball Soccer Tennis Tennis Track & Field Track & Field Volleyball



Note: STU also sponsors club programs in Beach Volleyball and Cheerleading & Dance as well as JV programs in Baseball and Men's Basketball.