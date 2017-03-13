ESPN3 to Broadcast the 2017 NAIA Basketball Championships and Division II WBB Semifinals

Six overall games on the docket March 13-14 (Division II), March 21 (Division I)

March 13, 2017

By Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (Click here to gain access to ESPN3) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is excited to announce that the championship final game of all four NAIA Basketball National Championship tournaments will be available on ESPN3. In addition, the semifinals of the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship will be on the ESPN digital family of networks. All the games will be carried live and in high-definition quality on ESPN3. See below for the schedule.

ESPN3 is ESPN's live multi-screen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The network is currently available to 95 million homes at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. The network is also available at no cost to approximately 21 million U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

Future coverage on ESPN networks will be announced at a later date.

Division II Women’s Basketball (#NAIADIIWBB)

• March 13, 6 & 8 p.m. CDT | National Championship Semifinals | Watch HERE on ESPN3

• March 14, 7 p.m. CDT | National Championship final | Watch HERE on ESPN3

Division II Men’s Basketball (#NAIADIMBB)

• March 14, 6 p.m. CDT | National Championship final | Watch HERE on ESPN3



Division I Women’s Basketball (#NAIADIWBB)

• March, 21 8 p.m. CDT | National Championship final | Watch HERE on ESPN3



Division I Men’s Basketball (#NAIAShowtime)

• March, 21 7 p.m. CDT | National Championship final | Watch HERE on ESPN3

About ESPN3



• List of ESPN3 service providers (high speed internet) | Click Here

• List of ESPN3 service providers (video) | Click Here



• You may also download the WatchESPN app for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire smartphones and tablets.