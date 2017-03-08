Semifinal Preview

15 combined national semifinal appearances among the four teams

March 13, 2017

By Matt Bos, NAIA Media Coordinator

Point Lookout, Mo. – Three No.1 seeds comprise the four teams left in today’s semifinal round of the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship. Overall top seed Union, along with Cornerstone and Indiana Wesleyan, join No.6 seed Bellevue (Neb.) and will match-up with a trip to Tuesday night’s national championship game at stake.

The four teams have combined for an overall record of 120-23 this season with two teams, Cornerstone and Union, tied for the most overall wins with 33-3 records. Union finished the season ranked first in the coaches’ poll, followed by Cornerstone (2), Indiana Wesleyan (4) and Bellevue (22).

Teams have combined for 48 national tournament appearances; Bellevue leads the group with 18, followed by Cornerstone (15), Indiana Wesleyan (10) and Union (5). The combined record is 88-39, led by Cornerstone’s 36-11 record, most wins all-time at the D-II men’s championship. Bellevue holds a 24-17 record; Indiana Wesleyan is 24-7 and Union 4-4.

Bellevue, Cornerstone and Indiana Wesleyan all have prior experience in the national semifinals; this will be Cornerstone’s seventh semifinals (3-3), Bellevue’s fourth (2-1), Indiana Wesleyan’s third (2-0). Union is the lone newcomer.

Both Cornerstone and Indiana Wesleyan have won national championships; Cornerstone (3) in 1999, 2011 and 2015, Indiana Wesleyan in 2014 and 2016.

Four different conferences are represented; Appalachian (Union), Crossroads (IWU), North Star (Bellevue) and Wolverine-Hoosier (Cornerstone).

Team Capsules: (ranking listed ()if top 5 at championship)

No.1 Union: 33-3 (31 game win streak)

Tournament scoring average: 92ppg (3rd)

FG %-52% (3rd)

3pt FG%-39%

FT %-76%

3pt made/game-8.7

Reb Margin-0

No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan: 29-7 (10-game win streak)

Tournament scoring average: 80.3ppg

FG %-47%

3pt FG%-40%

FT %-68%

3pt made/game-8.3

Reb Margin: -3

Prior Semifinals in 2014, 2016

No.1 Cornerstone: 33-3 (7-game win streak)

Tournament scoring average: 84ppg

FG %-49%

3pt FG%-33%

FT %-75%

3pt made/game-6.3

Reb Margin: +8 (4th)

Prior Semifinals in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2011, 2015

No.6 Bellevue: 25-10 (6-game win streak)

Tournament scoring average: 78.3ppg

FG %-43%

3pt FG%-43% (3rd)

FT %-61%

3pt made/game-11.7 (3rd)

Reb Margin-0

Prior Semifinals in 2004, 2008, 2010

2017 Semifinals Match-ups:

No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan (29-7) vs No. 1 Union (Ky.)(33-3), 6pm

No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.)(33-3) vs. No. 6 Bellevue (Neb.)(25-10), 8pm

Conference Record Through Quarterfinals: (teams listed are still in)

Crossroads: 7-3 (Indiana Wesleyan)

North Star: 3-0 (Bellevue)

Appalachian: 3-1 (Union)

Wolverine-Hoosier: 3-2 (Cornerstone)

Kansas Collegiate: 3-2

Chicagoland: 3-3

Cascade: 3-5

River States: 2-3

Great Plains: 1-4

The Sun: 0-1

Cal-Pacific: 0-1

Association of Independent: 0-3

Seed Record:

#1: 11-1 (Cornerstone, Union, Indiana Wesleyan) #5: 1-4

#2: 3-4 #6: 5-3 (Bellevue)

#3: 3-4 #7: 2-4

#4: 3-4 #8: 0-4

Stats Leaders (remaining teams only):

Points per Game: Kyle Steigenga (Cornerstone)-23.7 (10th overall)

Rebounds per Game: Sam Vander Sluis (Cornerstone)-14 (T1st overall)

Assists per Game: Jalen Hall (Bellevue)-4.3 (T8th overall)

Field Goal Percentage: Kyle Steigenga, Sam Vander Sluis (Cornerstone)-65% (10th)

3pters Made: Mike Cardenas (Bellevue) 15 (1st overall)