2017 Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Preview

LSU Alexandria (La.) enters as No. 1 overall seed

March 14, 2017

Story by Eric Montgomery, NAIA Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Press Book – PDF) (Bracket - PDF) The 80th annual Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship tips off this Wednesday, March 15 inside Municipal Auditorium. The single-elimination championship begins at 9 a.m. CDT and runs through March 21. Coined college basketball’s toughest tournament, the national champion must win five games in a seven-day span.

The first 30 games of the national championship will be video-streamed live at www.NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform powered by Stretch Internet. The championship final will air on ESPN3 for the fourth-straight season on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The championship tips off with Life (Ga.) and Martin Methodist (Tenn.) matching up at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Mid-South Conference Tournament champion, the Eagles are appearing in their 16th overall event – first since 2014 – and begin the quest for a fourth national championship in program history. Martin Methodist, out of the Southern States Athletic Conference, qualified as the At-Large No. 12 team. The RedHawks carry a 22-10 overall mark into the contest.

Local schools – Benedictine (Kan.), Columbia (Mo.), and Park (Mo.) – are no strangers to the national championship. Park faces 2016 national championship runner-up Georgetown (Ky.) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. On Thursday, Columbia squares off with Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at 2:15 p.m., followed by Benedictine matching up with The Master’s (Calif.) at 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 overall seed LSU Alexandria (La.) – ranked No. 1 in each of the final six regular-season editions of the Top 25 Coaches’ Poll – is the lone undefeated team in the field with a 31-0 season record. The Generals are making their third all-time appearance in the national championship, posting a record of 1-1 in last season’s event. Champions of both regular-season and tournament titles in the Red River Athletic Conference, LSU Alexandria tangles with Science & Arts (Okla.) Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Five of the top eight leading scorers in the NAIA will be on display in Kansas City. Taran Buie of Science & Arts (Okla.) leads Division I with a 27.4 clip. He has scored at least 20 points in 24 of 29 games this season and enters the national championship scoring at least 23 points in 11-straight contests. The last time he had a sub-20 point contest was Jan. 28, 2017 against Wayland Baptist (Texas). Ranked No. 2 on the scoring list, Jordan Washington of Talladega (Ala.) checks in with 24.9 points per game. Dalarian Williams of Life (No. 6 – 21.4 ppg), Xavielle Brown of Park (No. 7 – 20.9 ppg), and Demetric Austin of Dillard (La.) (No. 8 – 20.3) round out the participants in the top 8.

William Penn (Iowa) is the only other team in the field entering with at least 30 victories, boasting a 30-3 mark after claiming both the regular-season and tournament titles in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Thirteen programs will also have representation at the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship – Benedictine (Kan.), Columbia (Mo.), Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), Loyola (La.), LSU Shreveport (La.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Montana Western, Oklahoma City, Pikeville (Ky.), Talladega (Ala.), The Master’s (Calif.), Westmont (Calif.) and William Penn (Iowa).

Three programs are making their first-ever national championship appearance: Grand View (Iowa), Harris-Stowe State (Mo.), and Mount Mercy (Iowa). Conversely, five teams are appearing in their 20th-or-more event: Georgetown (36), Cumberlands (25), Oklahoma City (23), Biola (21) and Columbia (21). Oklahoma City boasts the most national championship rings in NAIA history with six. The Stars last banner year came in 2008.

There are eight other qualifiers with at least one previous national championship hardware: Life (Ga.) (3), Georgetown (2), Benedictine (Kan.) (2), Dalton State (Ga.) (1), Loyola (La.) (1), Pikeville (Ky.) (1), Science & Arts (Okla.) (1), and Texas Wesleyan (1).

For more information on the National Championship, go to NAIAHoops.com

Championship Nuggets

• The 80th National Championship this year continues the event’s distinction as the oldest national championship basketball tournament in the country. Founded in 1937, the tournament preceded both the National Invitation Tournament (founded in 1938), as well as the NCAA Tournament (founded in 1939), and has produced national champions from 23 states, spanning the nation from Maryland to Hawaii. This year marks the 73rd time the tournament has been contested in Kansas City, including 53 years at historic Municipal Auditorium, extending the city’s long tradition of hosting outstanding championship basketball on all collegiate levels.

• Since the national championship came back to Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium in 2002 (from Tulsa), the national champion teams have been diverse. In that time frame, five unseeded teams won the title while the No. 1 seed only took home the red banner once – Mountain State (W.Va.) in 2004. Pikeville (Ky.) was the last unseeded program in 2011 to win the national championship. Overall since 1967, there have been seven No. 1 seeds to win the national championship.

• The last seven national champions have been different, with Mid-America Christian (Okla.) taking the 2016 trophy. Five of those champions in the last eight years – Mid-America Christian, Dalton State (Ga.), Vanguard (Calif.), Pikeville (Ky.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.) – were winners for the first time in school history.

• This year will mark a new champion for the ninth-straight year as Mid-America Christian failed to qualify.

• The last team to enter the championship with an undefeated season record was Columbia (Mo.) in 2013. The 33-0 Cougars ended up losing in the Quarterfinal round to LSU Shreveport (La.). Overall, two previous programs have won the championship title with a perfect record, with Oklahoma City in 1992 and Central State (Ohio) in 1965.

• Recent NAIA Men’s Basketball Hall of Fame honorees have included legends such as Scottie Pippen (player), Terry Porter (player), Travis Grant (player), Clarence “Bevo” Francis (player), Bob Burchard (coach), Steve Jenkins (coach) and Rocky Lamar (coach).

• Georgetown (Ky.) will be making its NAIA-record 36th National Championship appearance and NAIA-best 26th-consecutive. The Tigers hold a 65-35 playoff record, which also is the most wins of any championship program.

• The state of Oklahoma claims the most championship titles with 11 followed by Missouri with eight. Oklahoma City University has won six national championships, the most of any institution. The Stars won consecutive titles on two occasions (1991-92 and 2007-08).

• There have been 48 states represented in the national championship -- Alaska and Wyoming are two states not represented. In all, there have been 574 schools (heading into 2017) that have qualified for Division I Men’s Basketball postseason action.